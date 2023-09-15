Oklahoma vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Oklahoma Sooners are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines.

Oklahoma vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-4000) | Tulsa: (+1400)

Oklahoma: (-4000) | Tulsa: (+1400) Spread: Oklahoma: -28.5 (-104) | Tulsa: +28.5 (-118)

Oklahoma: -28.5 (-104) | Tulsa: +28.5 (-118) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has covered every time (1-0) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of two Oklahoma games have hit the over this season.

Tulsa has posted one win against the spread this year.

Tulsa has covered every time (1-0) as a 28.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Tulsa and its opponent have yet to hit the over this year.

Oklahoma vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sooners win (92.5%)

Oklahoma vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulsa is listed as an underdog by 28.5 points (-118 odds), and Oklahoma, the favorite, is -104 to cover.

Oklahoma vs Tulsa Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for Oklahoma-Tulsa on September 16, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Oklahoma vs Tulsa Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oklahoma vs. Tulsa reveal Oklahoma as the favorite (-4000) and Tulsa as the underdog (+1400).

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa Points Insights

The average implied total for the Sooners last season was 37.7 points, 6.3 fewer points than their implied total of 44 points in Saturday's game.

Last year, Oklahoma scored more than 44 points in four games.

The 34.2-point average implied total last season for the Golden Hurricane is 19.2 more points than the team's 15-point implied total in this matchup.

