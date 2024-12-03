Oklahoma vs Georgia Tech Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 3

The Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) on December 3, 2024 at Lloyd Noble Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (91.8%)

See these betting trends and insights before you wager on Tuesday's Oklahoma-Georgia Tech spread (Oklahoma -10.5) or over/under (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Georgia Tech has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Sooners covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 18 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered three times in nine opportunities in away games.

Against the spread last season, the Yellow Jackets had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has yet to lose any of the five games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Sooners have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -599 or better.

Georgia Tech has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Yellow Jackets have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +430 or longer.

Oklahoma has an implied victory probability of 85.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma is outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +110 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.7 points per game (91st in college basketball) and allows 65.0 per contest (56th in college basketball).

Jalon Moore ranks 60th in the country with a team-leading 18.4 points per game.

Georgia Tech has a +42 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. It is putting up 80.6 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and is allowing 74.6 per contest to rank 265th in college basketball.

Georgia Tech's leading scorer, Lance Terry, ranks 291st in college basketball, averaging 14.7 points per game.

The 31.6 rebounds per game the Sooners average rank 255th in college basketball, and are 1.5 more than the 30.1 their opponents grab per contest.

Sam Godwin averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 129th in college basketball) to lead the Sooners.

The Yellow Jackets record 36.6 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) while conceding 32.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Baye Ndongo paces the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (87th in college basketball).

Oklahoma ranks 62nd in college basketball with 103.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 60th in college basketball defensively with 83.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Yellow Jackets average 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (145th in college basketball), and allow 90.7 points per 100 possessions (200th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!