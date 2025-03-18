NHL
Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Utah Hockey Club.
Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (39-24-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (30-26-11)
- Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN
Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-182)
|Utah Hockey Club (+150)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (56.6%)
Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Utah Hockey Club are -168 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +136.
Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The Oilers-Utah Hockey Club game on March 18 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.
Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Utah Hockey Club reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-182) and Utah as the underdog (+150) on the road.