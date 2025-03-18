Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Utah Hockey Club.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (39-24-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (30-26-11)

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-182) Utah Hockey Club (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (56.6%)

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Oilers. The Utah Hockey Club are -168 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +136.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The Oilers-Utah Hockey Club game on March 18 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +110 and the under is -134.

Oilers vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Utah Hockey Club reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-182) and Utah as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!