Oilers vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (37-28-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-29-11)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-192) Kraken (+155) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (63.7%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Oilers are +130 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -160.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Kraken on March 31, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Kraken reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-192) and Seattle as the underdog (+155) on the road.

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