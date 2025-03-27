NHL
Oilers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27
The Edmonton Oilers versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Kraken Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (41-25-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-36-6)
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-118)
|Kraken (-102)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (63.5%)
Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +210.
Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under
- Oilers versus Kraken, on March 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Kraken reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-118) and Seattle as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.