FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

The Edmonton Oilers versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Kraken Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (41-25-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-36-6)
  • Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-118)Kraken (-102)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (63.5%)

Oilers vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +210.

Oilers vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Kraken, on March 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Oilers vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Kraken reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-118) and Seattle as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup