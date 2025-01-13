Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Monday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Kings Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (26-13-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-11-5)

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-170) Kings (+140) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (53.7%)

Oilers vs Kings Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +146 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -180.

Oilers vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Oilers versus Kings matchup on January 13 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Oilers vs Kings Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +140 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!