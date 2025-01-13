NHL
Oilers vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Monday.
Oilers vs Kings Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (26-13-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-11-5)
- Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-170)
|Kings (+140)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Kings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (53.7%)
Oilers vs Kings Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +146 to cover the spread, with the Kings being -180.
Oilers vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers versus Kings matchup on January 13 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Oilers vs Kings Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +140 underdog on the road.