Ohio vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Ohio Bobcats versus the Kent State Golden Flashes is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Ohio vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-4000) | Kent State: (+1400)

Ohio: (-4000) | Kent State: (+1400) Spread: Ohio: -24.5 (-114) | Kent State: +24.5 (-106)

Ohio: -24.5 (-114) | Kent State: +24.5 (-106) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Ohio vs Kent State Betting Trends

Ohio has beaten the spread three times in four games.

Ohio has yet to go over the total this season.

Kent State has but one win versus the spread this year.

As a 24.5-point underdog or greater, Kent State has one win ATS (1-1) this year.

A pair of Kent State four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Ohio vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (88.6%)

Ohio vs Kent State Point Spread

Kent State is a 24.5-point underdog against Ohio. Kent State is -106 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -114.

Ohio vs Kent State Over/Under

The Ohio-Kent State matchup on October 7 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Ohio vs Kent State Moneyline

Ohio is a -4000 favorite on the moneyline, while Kent State is a +1400 underdog.

Ohio vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ohio 21 112 10.8 6 49.3 0 5 Kent State 12.6 132 34 114 52.5 2 5

