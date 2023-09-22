Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Ohio Bobcats are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, up against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-490) | Bowling Green: (+365)

Ohio: (-490) | Bowling Green: (+365) Spread: Ohio: -12.5 (-114) | Bowling Green: +12.5 (-106)

Ohio: -12.5 (-114) | Bowling Green: +12.5 (-106) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Ohio has won twice against the spread this season.

No Ohio game has gone over the point total this season.

Bowling Green has posted one win against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point or greater underdog this year.

One of Bowling Green's two games has hit the over.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (65.3%)

Ohio vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Bowling Green is listed as an underdog by 12.5 points (-106 odds), and Ohio, the favorite, is -114 to cover.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Over/Under

A total of 45.5 points has been set for the Ohio-Bowling Green game on September 23, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ohio vs. Bowling Green reveal Ohio as the favorite (-490) and Bowling Green as the underdog (+365).

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ohio 16.8 103 11.8 28 50.5 0 4 Bowling Green 22.7 102 26.7 80 51.0 1 3

