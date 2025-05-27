3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 5/27/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Dodgers at Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet up for the second time in as many days, and we aren't necessarily fading the big bad Dodgers -- we're just fading a team that's gone a mediocre 14-13 on the road.

Moneyline Cleveland Guardians May 27 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cleveland's gone a nice 14-9 at home and have a path to victory on Tuesday that might be stronger than these +110 odds imply.

Tanner Bibee will get the ball for the Guardians. He comes in with a 3.57 ERA, 3.83 xERA, and has allowed just four runs through 24 2/3 innings at home -- good for a 1.46 ERA. Bibee has surrendered two runs or fewer in five of his last six outings and completed at least five frames in all of those matches.

Past him, Cleveland has a bullpen that ranks sixth in SIERA (3.38) and ninth in xFIP (3.82). That could lend itself to a quiet night for the Dodgers' offense, one that averages 1.15 fewer runs per game on the road than at home.

Dustin May will take the bump for Los Angeles. He enters with a 4.09 ERA, 4.50 xERA, 3.62 xFIP, and 3.70 SIERA. Though May's shown solid marks, he has coughed up at least one home run in four straight outings, which could make him vulnerable against Cleveland's top-heavy batting order. I'll back the home 'dogs to get a win.

Rockies at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are averaging a league-leading 6.0 runs per game and have scored over 5.5 runs in 50.0% of their games -- up from the 40.9% implied probability via these +144 odds.

I see value in backing Chicago's alternate run total of 5.5, especially with a matchup against German Marquez of the Colorado Rockies set for tonight.

Chicago Cubs Alt. Total Runs Over (5.5) May 28 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Marquez comes in with a 7.66 ERA, 5.13 xFIP, 5.21 SIERA, and a measly 11.9% strikeout rate. Coors Field has hardly been to blame for his struggles. In fact, Marquez has coughed up 28 earned runs through 22 2/3 innings pitched on the road -- good for an 11.12 ERA. His other road marks include a 5.53 xFIP, 2.03 WHIP, and 1.59 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Cubs are a top-five offense versus right-handers in every key metric, including batting average, slugging percentage, weighted on-base average, isolated power, and wRC+. They have scored over 5.5 runs in 7 of their last 10 games and should stay on trend in an inviting matchup.

Blue Jays at Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays are averaging 3.2 runs per game on the road (fifth-fewest in MLB) and have scored under 3.5 runs in 60.0% of away games -- up from the 53.1% implied probability on these -113 odds.

Thus, we could reason that fading Toronto's offense in a median matchup comes at a value. The kicker? A date with Nathan Eovaldi awaits, and he's no median matchup.

Toronto Blue Jays Total Runs Under May 28 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Eovaldi paces the entire league in WHIP (0.79) and sports a 1.60 ERA, 2.58 xFIP, 2.65 SIERA, and 27.6% strikeout rate through 11 starts. He's bound to thrive against the Jays, a team that generates just a .128 ISO (28th), .304 wOBA (25th), and 96 wRC+ (24th) versus righties.

Eovaldi has tossed at least six innings in 8 out of 11 starts and pitched a complete game shutout back in April. The Texas Rangers have a banged-up bullpen but still rank in the top half of xFIP and SIERA.

The combined efforts of Eovaldi and the bullpen have held opponents to an average of 3.1 runs this season, including under 3.5 runs in six of the last eight. Look for that trend to stick in a soft matchup against Toronto.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on May 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.