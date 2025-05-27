2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sky at Mercury on Tuesday 5/27/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sky at Mercury

The Sky have began the 2025 season with a nightmare, losing three consecutive games by an average margin of -24.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the Mercury have exceeded expectations thus far with a 3-1 start. The cream of the crop in the WNBA includes the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Indiana Fever, and Las Vegas Aces, but Phoenix has emerged as the next-best with the fifth-shortest odds to win the WNBA Championship (+1600).

With that said, tonight's 6.5-point spread in favor of the Mercury feels warranted. Form what we've seen thus far, Phoenix is a sound side to back.

Guard play was a concern coming into the season for the Mercury, and guards Monique Akoa Makani (10.0 PPG) and Lexi Held (6.8 PPG) have produced well in the early going. Phoenix has managed to play this well without Kahleah Copper (knee), too, who racked up 21.1 PPG last season.

The Mercury have totaled the fourth-most three-point attempts per game, and the Sky had allowed the fifth-most triples per contest. Shot distribution advantages continue to the other side of the court with Phoenix giving up the second-fewest points in the paint per game -- which is one of the fewest strengths for Chicago. The Sky total the sixth-highest points in the paint per game.

We mentioned a favorable matchup from three for the Mercury. Satou Sabally currently leads the team with 19.8 PPG and 6.3 three-point attempts per contest.

While she's shooting only 28.0% from three through four games, Sabally shot 45.2% from three a season ago while taking 5.6 attempts per contest. The volume is still there, and the efficiency feels bound to come up.

In fact, RotoWire is projecting Sabally to shoot 44.3% from three-point land tonight -- which is in line with last season's mark.

Additionally, Sabally will likely get plenty of one-on-one matchups with Angel Reese, and she has a dreadful 113.6 defensive rating thus far. Led by promising three-point volume and positive regression likely imminent for her three-point percentage, give me Sabally to make at least three triples tonight.

