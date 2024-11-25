Nuggets vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Nuggets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and MSG

A pair of the NBA's top scorers square off when Nikola Jokic (second, 30.3 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (9-6) host Jalen Brunson (13th, 25.1 PPG) and the New York Knicks (9-7) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and MSG. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Nuggets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 232.5 -168 +142

Nuggets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (62.9%)

Nuggets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 6-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have seven wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 10 times out of 16 chances.

Knicks games this season have hit the over 10 times in 16 opportunities (62.5%).

Denver has a worse record against the spread in home games (3-5-0) than it does on the road (3-3-1).

In home games, the Nuggets eclipse the over/under 75% of the time (six of eight games). They've hit the over in 57.1% of away games (four of seven contests).

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (3-3-1). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of seven) than away (six of nine) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic averages 30.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 11.3 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.6 points, 7.1 boards and 3 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Christian Braun averages 16.2 points, 5.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 37.6% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray is averaging 17.6 points, 4.4 boards and 5.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 boards and 3.1 assists for the Knicks.

The Knicks are receiving 25.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from Brunson.

The Knicks are receiving 14.3 points, 8.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The Knicks get 15.8 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

