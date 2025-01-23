Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Nuggets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA

A pair of the league's best scorers match up when Nikola Jokic (third, 30.1 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (27-16) host De'Aaron Fox (10th, 25.9 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (22-20) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA. The Nuggets are 7.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is set at 239.5.

Nuggets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 239.5 -310 +250

Nuggets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (73.6%)

Nuggets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 22-20-1 against the spread this season.

In the Kings' 42 games this season, they have 17 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times out of 42 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 42 opportunities (54.8%).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 21 games at home, and it has covered 12 times in 22 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Nuggets eclipse the over/under 66.7% of the time (14 of 21 games). They've hit the over in 59.1% of road games (13 of 22 contests).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (8-9-1) than at home (9-14-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over less frequently at home (13 of 24, 54.2%) than on the road (10 of 18, 55.6%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 30.1 points, 9.9 assists and 13.2 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 19.8 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13 points, 5 rebounds and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.8 points, 14.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Kings.

Fox averages 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He is making 47.9% of his shots from the field.

The Kings get 17.6 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists.

Per game, Keegan Murray gives the Kings 11.9 points, 7.3 boards and 1.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

