Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 21

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage:

The Los Angeles Clippers are slight 1-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, tipping off at 10 p.m. ET on Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets lead the series 1-0. The point total is 218 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1 218 -108 -108

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (56.5%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a matchup 46 times this season (46-34-2).

In the Nuggets' 82 games this year, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Clippers games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 49 of 82 set point totals (59.8%).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread at home (28-12-1) than it has in road affairs (18-22-1).

The Clippers have gone over the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 20 of 41 home matchups (48.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 41 games (46.3%).

Denver has been better against the spread on the road (20-20-1) than at home (18-23-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over 26 of 41 times at home (63.4%), and 23 of 41 away (56.1%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 22.8 points, 5.8 boards and 8.7 assists, shooting 41% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.8 points, 2.7 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

Norman Powell averages 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Derrick Jones Jr.'s numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Kris Dunn is averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 boards and 2.8 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Jamal Murray averages 21.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

The Nuggets get 18.2 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Nuggets get 15.4 points per game from Christian Braun, plus 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Per game, Russell Westbrook provides the Nuggets 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

