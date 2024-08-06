2024 Northern Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Northern Illinois Huskies own a record of 2-0 in 2024, ranking as the No. 25 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Northern Illinois 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Western Illinois Aug. 31 W 54-15 - - 2 @ Notre Dame Sept. 7 W 16-14 Fighting Irish (-27.5) 45.5 4 Buffalo Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ North Carolina State Sept. 28 - - - 6 UMass Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Bowling Green Oct. 12 - - - 8 Toledo Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Northern Illinois Last Game

The Huskies, in their last game, beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 16-14. Against the Fighting Irish, Ethan Hampton led the Huskies with 198 yards on 10-of-19 passing (52.6%) for one TD and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 21 yards. In the running game, Antario Brown totaled 99 rushing yards on 20 carries (5.0 yards per carry). He added two catches for 126 yards and one touchdown. Keyshaun Pipkin reeled in one ball for 14 yards (averaging 14.0 per catch) against the Fighting Irish.

Northern Illinois Betting Insights

This is the first time this season Northern Illinois is listed as the moneyline favorite.

