North Carolina vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Michigan State Spartans (5-2) go up against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-2) at Lahaina Civic Center on November 27, 2024.

North Carolina vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

North Carolina vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (66.6%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's North Carolina-Michigan State spread (North Carolina -4.5) or total (156.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Michigan State has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Michigan State covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Tar Heels covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 15 games at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

Last year, the Spartans were 11-7-0 at home against the spread (.611 winning percentage). Away, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

North Carolina vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -194 or better.

Michigan State has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Spartans have played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 66% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina averages 89.5 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 77.8 per contest (312th in college basketball). It has a +70 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.7 points per game.

RJ Davis is 58th in the country with a team-high 18.8 points per game.

Michigan State outscores opponents by 11.7 points per game (posting 78.6 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and giving up 66.9 per outing, 101st in college basketball) and has a +82 scoring differential.

Jaden's team-leading 12.7 points per game rank him 553rd in college basketball.

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Tar Heels average rank 104th in the country, and are 2.1 more than the 33.7 their opponents collect per contest.

Jae'Lyn Withers is 320th in college basketball action with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Tar Heels.

The Spartans grab 37 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball) while conceding 28.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

Jaxon Kohler averages 7.9 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball) to lead the Spartans.

North Carolina averages 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in college basketball), and gives up 94.1 points per 100 possessions (265th in college basketball).

The Spartans' 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 151st in college basketball, and the 83.8 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 89th in college basketball.

