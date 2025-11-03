North Carolina vs Central Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The North Carolina Tar Heels hit the court against the Central Arkansas Bears on November 3, 2025 ET in the first game of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Central Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Monday's North Carolina-Central Arkansas spread (North Carolina -31.5) or over/under (157.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Central Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Central Arkansas compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Tar Heels did a better job covering the spread at home (7-8-0) last season than they did in road affairs (4-8-0).

The Bears' winning percentage against the spread at home was .455 (5-6-0) last year. Away, it was .562 (9-7-0).

North Carolina vs. Central Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina finished 22-5 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.5% of those games).

The Tar Heels never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -50000 or shorter.

Last season, Central Arkansas won four out of the 24 games, or 16.7%, in which it was the underdog.

The Bears played as an underdog of +3500 or more twice last season and lost both games.

North Carolina has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.8% in this game.

North Carolina vs. Central Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina was 29th in the nation in points scored (80.7 per game) and 261st in points allowed (74.7) last season.

North Carolina grabbed 33.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.2 boards last season, ranking 105th and 182nd, respectively, in the country.

Last season North Carolina was ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

With 10.5 turnovers committed per game and 10.2 turnovers forced last year, North Carolina was 120th and 288th in the nation, respectively.

With 70.2 points per game on offense, Central Arkansas ranked 275th in the country last year. Defensively, it ceded 78.1 points per contest, which ranked 327th in college basketball.

Central Arkansas averaged 31.5 rebounds per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Central Arkansas dished out 13.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 165th in the country.

Last season Central Arkansas committed 11.7 turnovers per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.9 turnovers per contest (215th-ranked).

