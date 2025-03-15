Norfolk State vs South Carolina State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament Championship

The MEAC champion will be crowned on Saturday when the No. 1 seed Norfolk State Spartans (22-10, 11-3 MEAC) and the No. 2 South Carolina State Bulldogs (19-12, 11-3 MEAC) meet at 1 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Norfolk State win (55.3%)

Norfolk State is a 1.5-point favorite against South Carolina State on Saturday and the total has been set at 143.5 points. Below are some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the contest.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Norfolk State has put together a 17-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina State has covered 19 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Norfolk State (10-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than South Carolina State (5-6) does as the underdog (45.5%).

The Spartans own a worse record against the spread at home (5-4-0) than they do in away games (11-6-0).

The Bulldogs have been better against the spread at home (8-1-0) than on the road (10-7-0) this year.

Norfolk State is 7-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

South Carolina State has beaten the spread 11 times in 15 MEAC games.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Norfolk State has won in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Spartans have won 17 of 20 games when listed as at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina State has lost all 11 of the games it has been listed as the moneyline underdog this season.

The Bulldogs have played in 10 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer without a win.

Norfolk State has an implied victory probability of 57.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State Head-to-Head Comparison

Norfolk State averages 78.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per contest (98th in college basketball). It has a +278 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Brian Moore Jr.'s team-leading 18.7 points per game ranks 55th in the nation.

South Carolina State outscores opponents by nine points per game (posting 79.7 points per game, 46th in college basketball, and conceding 70.7 per contest, 138th in college basketball) and has a +280 scoring differential.

Drayton Jones paces South Carolina State, scoring 13.4 points per game (457th in college basketball).

The Spartans win the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. They record 31 rebounds per game, which ranks 238th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.7 per outing.

Jalen Myers' 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Spartans and rank 419th in college basketball play.

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. They collect 32.2 rebounds per game, 166th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.4.

Jones paces the Bulldogs with 5.6 rebounds per game (419th in college basketball).

Norfolk State ranks 55th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 89th in college basketball, allowing 90 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs rank 105th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th defensively with 87.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

