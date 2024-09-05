Noah Brown Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Noah Brown and the Washington Commanders will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose pass defense was ranked 29th in the league last year (248.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Brown's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Brown vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.09

5.09 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.08

41.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 206th overall and 66th at his position, Brown picked up 68.6 fantasy points (6.9 per game) in 2023.

Brown picked up 21.3 fantasy points -- six catches, 153 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his best game last season.

In Week 10 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown picked up 17.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 172 yards. That was his second-best showing of the season.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last season, six players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Buccaneers allowed at least one passing touchdown to 12 opposing QBs last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Tampa Bay last season, 10 players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Buccaneers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Tampa Bay allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, two players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Buccaneers last season.

On the ground, Tampa Bay allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Buccaneers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

