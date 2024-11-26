Nico Collins Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (278.3 yards allowed per game).

With Collins' next game versus the Jaguars, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Collins vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 86.73

86.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Collins is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (82nd overall), putting up 95.3 total fantasy points (13.6 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has put up 34.4 fantasy points (11.5 per game), as he's converted 18 targets into 11 catches for 224 yards and two TDs.

Collins has compiled 461 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches (43 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 64.1 (12.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Collins' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, when he racked up 21.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he tallied just 5.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 20 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Jacksonville this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Jaguars this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.