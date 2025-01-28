Nick Sirianni Super Bowl History: Appearances, Wins, Losses, and All-Time Record

The 2025 Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 9th, let's break down Nick Sirianni's Super Bowl history, including his appearances, wins, losses, and all-time record.

Nick Sirianni Super Bowl History

Nick Sirianni Super Bowl Appearances

Including this year's Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni has 2 Super Bowl appearances.

Here is a full list of Nick Sirianni's Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Super Bowl LIX (2025)

Nick Sirianni Super Bowl Wins

Nick Sirianni has 0 Super Bowl wins.

Nick Sirianni Super Bowl Losses

Nick Sirianni has one Super Bowl loss.

Super Bowl LVII (2023): Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Nick Sirianni Super Bowl All-Time Record

Nick Sirianni has an 0-1 all-time record in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Below are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX betting odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A full list of Super Bowl odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.