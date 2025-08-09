FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Nick Chubb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Nick Chubb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nick Chubb -- the Houston Texans running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Nick Chubb Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Chubb's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points58.324254
2025 Projected Fantasy Points57.719263

Nick Chubb 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Chubb finished with 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 59 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 7Bengals9.21122131032
Week 8Ravens5.21652020052
Week 9Chargers3.51539011035
Week 11@Saints5.011500-0050
Week 12Steelers18.02059211060
Week 13@Broncos10.5921022145
Week 14@Steelers4.81148010048

Nick Chubb vs. Other Texans Rushers

The Texans ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Chubb's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb1023323163.3
Joe Mixon2451,01611564.1
Dameon Pierce40293247.3
C.J. Stroud52233074.5

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

