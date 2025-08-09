Nick Chubb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nick Chubb -- the Houston Texans running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Nick Chubb Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Chubb's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 58.3 242 54 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 57.7 192 63

Nick Chubb 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Chubb finished with 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 59 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 7 Bengals 9.2 11 22 1 3 1 0 32 Week 8 Ravens 5.2 16 52 0 2 0 0 52 Week 9 Chargers 3.5 15 39 0 1 1 0 35 Week 11 @Saints 5.0 11 50 0 - 0 0 50 Week 12 Steelers 18.0 20 59 2 1 1 0 60 Week 13 @Broncos 10.5 9 21 0 2 2 1 45 Week 14 @Steelers 4.8 11 48 0 1 0 0 48 View Full Table ChevronDown

Nick Chubb vs. Other Texans Rushers

The Texans ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Chubb's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 102 332 3 16 3.3 Joe Mixon 245 1,016 11 56 4.1 Dameon Pierce 40 293 2 4 7.3 C.J. Stroud 52 233 0 7 4.5

