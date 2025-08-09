Nick Chubb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Nick Chubb -- the Houston Texans running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Nick Chubb Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Chubb's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|58.3
|242
|54
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.7
|192
|63
Nick Chubb 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Chubb finished with 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 20 carries, 59 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 7
|Bengals
|9.2
|11
|22
|1
|3
|1
|0
|32
|Week 8
|Ravens
|5.2
|16
|52
|0
|2
|0
|0
|52
|Week 9
|Chargers
|3.5
|15
|39
|0
|1
|1
|0
|35
|Week 11
|@Saints
|5.0
|11
|50
|0
|-
|0
|0
|50
|Week 12
|Steelers
|18.0
|20
|59
|2
|1
|1
|0
|60
|Week 13
|@Broncos
|10.5
|9
|21
|0
|2
|2
|1
|45
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|4.8
|11
|48
|0
|1
|0
|0
|48
Nick Chubb vs. Other Texans Rushers
The Texans ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Chubb's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Nick Chubb
|102
|332
|3
|16
|3.3
|Joe Mixon
|245
|1,016
|11
|56
|4.1
|Dameon Pierce
|40
|293
|2
|4
|7.3
|C.J. Stroud
|52
|233
|0
|7
|4.5
