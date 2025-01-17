2 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 1/17/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Buffalo Sabres

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tage Thompson +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Buffalo Sabres have quietly started to play better hockey lately and are set to welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The Sabres have points from 7 of their last 10 games, including 6 victories. Taking on a Penguins team that has struggled to find any rhythm in January, you can understand why this is a juicy spot to target the Sabres offense.

Tage Thompson has had an up-and-down campaign, but his goal-scoring prowess and size still help him stand out on this Buffalo team. Thompson has found the back of the net 19 times, and there’s value in him getting to the 20-goal mark in this contest.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Pavel Dorofeyev +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes are set to collide on Friday evening. The Golden Knights have been a more consistent team lately, and we’re looking toward some value on the visitors' side of the equation tonight. One player that has stood out this season, especially recently, is Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev.

He’s scored 19 goals this year, including five goals over his last five games. The Hurricanes haven't had consistency in the net this season, and this is a strong matchup to target Dorofeyev to light the lamp.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



