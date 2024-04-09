NHL Norris Trophy Odds: Will Cale Makar Catch Quinn Hughes?

The 2023-24 NHL regular season is almost over, meaning it's time for the final push for all the awards around the league.

While there's still plenty of conversation around a handful of awards, the two-man race for the Norris Trophy remains the most interesting with just a few games to go. It's been a two-man race since early in the season. Quinn Hughes has kept the edge for much of it, but never doubt the importance of Cale Makar and what he's done for the Colorado Avalanche.

NHL Norris Trophy Odds

Player NHL Norris Trophy Odds Quinn Hughes -659 Cale Makar +550 Roman Josi +1800 Victor Hedman +8500 Evan Bouchard +8500 Noah Dobson +8500 Adam Fox +10000 View Full Table

As has been the case for so much of the season, the Norris Trophy is Quinn Hughes' to lose.

The Vancouver Canucks have had a complete turnaround in 2023-24, and a big reason for that has been their leader. Hughes did everything -- whether it was the offensive or defensive end of the ice.

Vancouver's captain locked in his first point-per-game campaign this season. He had career-highs in goals (17), assists (71), and points (88). Hughes' 71 assists and 88 points lead all defensemen in the NHL with just a handful of games left to play, as well. Everything he's done in the offensive end has been top of the line, and it's led to him playing well on defense also.

Hughes averaged 24:44 time on ice for the Canucks, putting together the fourth-best plus/minus in the NHL at +38 -- a sign that when he's on the ice, good things happen.

The Norris Trophy has become an offensive-centric award these last few years. That sets up Hughes to take it home as the heavy -650 odds show. It will be his if he finishes the season like he's played through his first 78 games of the year.

It's looking like Cale Makar won't be taking home his second career Norris Trophy, but he's put together a season that'd earn him one in most seasons.

The Avalanche haven't had the same dominant season we've seen in the past few years, but it's been Makar helping push them to the top of the league anyways. Through 73 games, the defenseman has posted his fourth point-per-game season of his career -- and he's only 25 years old.

While he did have some injuries early in the season, he is just four points back for Hughes for the lead defensively. Makar has scored 19 goals, dished 65 assists, and recorded 84 points overall.

Makar played huge minutes each and every night, as well, averaging 24:51 time on ice. Anything that you could want from Makar, he delivered; Hughes was just that much better and did it for a team that wasn't expected to be at the level that they are.

There's always a chance that a player like Makar can take the award because of his track record and play, but the Norris Trophy has largely reached the level of being locked up with only a handful of games to go.

