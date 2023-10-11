NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 10/11/23

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let's jump in and take a look at today's slate, find a goalie, some stacks, and some value plays for your NHL DFS lineups on FanDuel.

In tonight's NHL Breakaway contest, you'll get a share of $25,000 if you are one of the fantasy managers who rosters the first player of the season to score a hat trick. It's a nice bonus and something to keep in mind when building lineups tonight.

Goalie to Target

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes, ($7,800)

When looking for a goalie, we want to have a delicate balance between rostering one that won't sink our lineups and also not allocating so much salary on a position with so much randomness involved.

Frederik Andersen gives us that balance tonight. He had a mediocre regular season, but saving 8.08 goals above expected in just nine playoff games last year was very solid.

He definitely benefits from playing for the Carolina Hurricanes, the team that allowed the fewest expected goals per 60 minutes last season. They always play a solid defensive structure, and that shouldn't change this season.

Carolina is at home tonight against the Ottawa Senators, and the NHL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook have them as -192 favorites. Ottawa also has the third-lowest implied team total (2.81 goals) on the slate, so Andersen should be a solid option for us in goal tonight.

Stacks

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs come into another season with high expectations and hopes of winning a Stanley Cup. Their roster looks a bit different this season, and we can definitely stack them in tonight's game.

The first line features Auston Matthews ($9,800) and Mitchell Marner ($7,800) once again, and they are one of highest-scoring duos over the last three seasons. Since the 2020-21 season, Matthews is tied for the most goals in the NHL, and Marner is tied for third in assists.

This line gets a new addition this year. Tyler Bertuzzi ($6,500) will join them to start the season. Bertuzzi is a talented offensive player and can really contribute on this line.

Matthews and Marner will play on the Leafs' top power play, which was the second-best in the league last season. Bertuzzi won't be on the top unit but will see time on the second group with a man advantage.

Toronto faces off against the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Montreal allowed the fourth-most goals in the NHL last season and isn't projected to be any better this season.

The Leafs' implied team total is 3.98 -- the highest on tonight's slate. Their first line stack looks like it will be dangerous all season -- especially in matchups like this.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes' top line is an affordable stack and one of the few lines on a top team that offers full correlation across even strength and the power play.

Sebastian Aho ($7,600) has been the best offensive player on Carolina for the past handful of seasons. He's scored at least 36 goals in each of last the three full NHL seasons. He's joined by Seth Jarvis ($5,800) on the top line and first power-play unit. The hope is that Jarvis will take another step forward in his second full season; the sophomore is definitely talented.

The 'Canes added Michael Bunting ($4,800) in the offseason, and he'll slot in on the top line at even strength and with a man advantage. Bunting showed he can play with good players in his time with the Leafs, averaging 0.70 points per game.

Carolina's matchup against isn't a fierce one. They have an implied team total of 3.68 goals. With the low total salary of this stack, you should be able to either build another stack around it or roster at least one high-salaried stud in your lineups.

Value Skaters

Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames ($3,000)

It's rare that we get a true minimum salary forward that we'll want to play, but that is the case tonight with Matt Coronato.

Coronato ripped up the preseason with four goals and seven points in six games. That was enough to earn the former first-round pick a spot in the opening night lineup for the Calgary Flames.

He'll play on the second line tonight and is also expected on the second power play unit. Calgary is a favorite tonight in their game against the Winnipeg Jets. The matchup is fairly neutral, so Coronato is a nice building block in lineups tonight for natural salary relief.

Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers ($4,500)

Connor Brown had an unfortunate season last year in his only year with the Washington Capitals.

He played just four games and tore his ACL, ending his season. He signed an incentive-laden one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers, and the situation could work out perfectly for him.

Brown is set to start the season next to Edmonton's other Connor -- Connor McDavid, of course. These two linked up in junior hockey with the Erie Otters. The last season they played together, Brown led the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in scoring.

We didn't hit on the Oilers in stacks because their line combinations are tricky. McDavid doesn't play with any player both at even strength and on the power play. However, if you wanted to play both Connors, it would definitely make sense. Brown can save you the salary you need to get McDavid in lineups, and there's at least some correlation when 5-on-5.

