NHL Betting Picks for Tuesday 4/9/24: Hurricanes, Bruins Go Head-to-Head

It's a packed slate in the NHL tonight with 13 games set, and it includes plenty of exciting matchups to bet on.

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

NHL Best Bets

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

Whenever the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins go head-to-head, you know it's going to be a fight. I expect the same tonight, so let's roll with Under 5.5 Goals.

These two teams are red hot, with the Bruins having won four straight and the Hurricanes winning two straight. Carolina's last loss was a 4-1 loss to the Bruins a week ago. But over the last 10 games, each of these teams are among the best in hockey.

Boston has rolled to a 7-3-0 record here in the final stretch. Through those 10 games, they're not scoring in huge numbers, with 3.26 goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) but just 2.53 expected goals for per 60 minutes (xGF/60). Those numbers lead to expectations for a low total tonight.

Add in that they're also keeping the puck out of the net as they have all season, allowing just 2.57 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60) in their last 10.

For Carolina, it's been nearly identical. They're 7-2-1 over their last 10 games, scoring 3.07 GF/60 and holding opponents to just 1.98 GA/60.

The lack of goals allowed has been something each team has succeeded at all year long, making this under our target.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on their way to the playoffs, and the New Jersey Devils are asking what went wrong this season. It's as simple as that sometimes, so let's take the Maple Leafs moneyline.

Toronto has been unstoppable in their last 25 games, coming into tonight with a 17-7-1 record. New Jersey can't say the same, as they have a rough record of 10-14-1.

The Maple Leafs are tied for first with 3.88 GF/60. A team with two 40-plus goal scorers in Auston Matthews and William Nylander will do that. It's what should be pushing them tonight against a Devils team that has struggled nonstop to keep the puck out of their own net.

On the overall season, the Devils have allowed 3.38 GA/60. In their last 25 games, things haven't changed, as they're at 3.39 GA/60. It's been a brutal season, and the Maple Leafs have been far better.

Toronto is holding opponents to 2.85 GA/60 in their last 25 games, an improvement over their overall 3.03 GA/60 on the season. They're also better in expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60) with 3.05 on the year compared to the Devils' 3.34 clip, which ranks 28th in the NHL.

All signs point to this being another good night for Toronto as they head into the playoffs strong.

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks

There's a lot to like about the Los Angeles Kings, and they're playing their best hockey of the entire season right now. Taking on the bottom-of-the-league Anaheim Ducks shouldn't be too tough for them tonight.

Los Angeles is rolling right now, scoring 3.80 GF/60 in their past 10 games. The scoring surge is coming at the right time, meaning there should be problems for the Ducks. Anaheim is tied for the worst GF/60 in the same span, potting just 2.18 GF/60.

It'd be a shock if that changed tonight considering the Kings are limiting on the other end, as well. While they have a 2.91 xGA/60, they've outplayed that due to their great goaltending, coming into tonight with 2.50 GA/60. Again, the Ducks struggle, as they're letting up 3.47 GA/60. It's the perfect matchup to bet on the Kings covering.

The final advantage will unsurprisingly be in net for Los Angeles. Cam Talbot will get the start. He's been one of the season's best stories, recording a 2.48 goals against average (GAA) and .916 save percentage (SV%). The Ducks will roll out Lukas Dostal, who has allowed three or more goals in six straight starts. Dostal has posted a rough line this year with a 3.47 GAA and .898 SV%, too.

With a three-game winning streak in hand and a poor opponent in their view, this is the Kings' night to dominate.

Check out FanDuel’s Parlay Boost Builder on April 9th! Build a 3+ leg parlay, apply your Boost Builder, and get a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%! See the promotions page for full details.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.