NHL Betting Picks for Thursday 4/18/24: Regular Season Finale

It's the final day of the 2023-24 NHL regular season, so let's see what the eight-game slate has to offer.

NHL Best Bets

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild

For two non-playoff teams, I expect the defense and goaltending to win out. Let's roll with Under 5.5 Goals for the matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild.

With the end of the season comes the end of good campaigns, which Joey Daccord had for the Kraken. In 49 games, the netminder had a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) and .916 save percentage (SV%) while also having 16.93 goals saved above expectation (GSAx). He should be able to limit the better Wild offense.

Marc-Andre Fleury steps in for Minnesota. It hasn't always been easy for Fleury this year, but his 2.98 GAA and .895 SV% should be enough to stop a Seattle team that doesn't score much.

Over the last 10 games, the inability to score by both teams has really shown. The Wild are averaging just 2.78 goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60). The Kraken are a step below that with 2.40 GF/60.

On the defensive end, it remains similar for both teams. Minnesota has been keeping the puck out of their net as of late, allowing only 2.88 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60), which is actually worse than their expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60) average of 2.25. The same can be said for Seattle, as they allow only 2.70 GA/60 with a slightly improved 2.60 xGA/60 in their last 10 outings.

All signs point to the under, so I'm rolling with it with these two closing out the season.

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights

Two teams are playing tonight with purpose. One is the Vegas Golden Knights and the other is the Los Angeles Kings. I'm going to start with the Golden Knights, who should be looking to take care of business against a bad Anaheim Ducks team.

If the Golden Knights win tonight, they lock into the third seed in the Pacific Division and will play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. If they lose, then things may get interesting, as they could drop to the last seed in the Western Conference and will have to face the Dallas Stars. That makes tonight a game where they should be trying to win and will have the team out there to do so.

Vegas has been scoring in big numbers as of late with their 3.77 GF/60 in the last 10. Compared to the Ducks, it's not even close. Anaheim is averaging 2.28 GF/60 in the same span -- a brutal output. And they won't have it easy, as Adin Hill will be getting the start tonight for the Golden Knights.

Hill has been great for the majority of this season, posting a 2.70 GAA and .910 SV%. He should be able to limit the Ducks and help improve on the Golden Knights' 3.17 GA/60 from the past 10 games.

The Ducks are letting up goals, as well, allowing their opposition to score at a rate of 3.77 GA/60. John Gibson is expected to get the start, which is good news because he's allowed six goals in back-to-back starts.

Everything lines up for the Golden Knights to play to their abilities and nab a dominant win to close the season.

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings have a chance to move tonight with a win. I expect them to go all out in what should be an easily winnable game against the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

Los Angeles needs to win if they want to try and avoid the bottom spot in the Western Conference bracket. Personally, I think avoiding the Stars at all costs is probably the best move for any team, so they should have that in mind. They'll need some help to make that a reality, but it's about winning first.

The Kings are lucky to get the Blackhawks tonight -- strictly because the Blackhawks are the only team that has been in the same conversation as the San Jose Sharks for most of this year.

Chicago is somehow struggling more lately than they have for the majority of the season. The Blackhawks are scoring at the miniscule rate of 1.80 GF/60 in their last 10 games -- not great. Los Angeles hasn't been scoring a lot, but they at least sit at 2.80 GF/60.

Defensively, Chicago is holding opponents to 2.90 GA/60 but has been worse than that, as shown by their 3.29 xGA/60. The Kings can take advantage because they already keep their opponents at bay with 2.60 GA/60.

Los Angeles has covered in their last three wins. With the stakes and the opponent, this is the night for the Kings to cover again.

