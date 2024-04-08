NHL Betting Picks for Monday 4/8/24: Can Penguins Stay Hot Against the Maple Leafs?

It's not a busy start to the week for the NHL with just two games on the slate for tonight.

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

NHL Best Bets

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Don't look now, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are making a run for a playoff spot.

With that being the case, tonight's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs should be tight until the end of the game. The way Pittsburgh has been playing, the bet to target tonight for this tilt is Penguins +1.5.

The Penguins have gone 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, leaving them tied in points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

In those 10 tilts, Pittsburgh is finally scoring. They're averaging 3.76 goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) after averaging 2.99 GF/60 throughout the entire season. They were eventually going to get it going, averaging 3.41 expected goals for per 60 minutes (xGF/60) on the campaign -- the third-best in the NHL. It's better late than never. On the other end of the ice, they've held opponents to 2.97 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60). That's drastic improvement when set to face off with a prolific Toronto squad.

Toronto has been a tough team to crack, too, in the last 10 games. They've been just as good with a 6-4-0 record over their last 10. Within that span, the Maple Leafs are averaging 3.90 GF/60 and 2.90 GA/60. Their just a tick better in both categories against Pittsburgh, which is why all we need these two teams to do is stay close tonight.

It's going to be a competitive night with the Penguins fighting for a playoff spot.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks are two of the true contenders in the Western Conference.

Vancouver is one of the top scoring teams in the NHL, scoring 3.39 GF/60 on the season. Vegas isn't too far behind, averaging 3.17 GF/60. The Golden Knights have been even better in their last 10, scoring at a rate of 3.47 GF/60.

As the 5.5-goal total shows, these two teams aren't one to allow many goals against them. The Canucks rank sixth in the NHL with 2.68 GA/60 while the Golden Knights are 12th with 2.91 GA/60. Those are tough numbers of ran over, but numbers that can be overlooked with neither team's top goalie set to take the ice tonight.

The goaltenders for tonight will be neither team's top option as Logan Thompson and Arturs Silovs get the looks in net. Thompson has had a strong season with a 2.72 goals against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) but is coming off the worst start of his season when he allowed six goals against the Arizona Coyotes. He's allowed nine overall in his last two starts. Silovs, on the other hand, has been incredible in two starts, allowing just three goals in two games. That being said, his numbers in the AHL included just a .909 SV%, so he's someone who can be beat.

numberFire's model gives the over a 60.68% likelihood of hitting tonight.

