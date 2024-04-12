NHL Betting Picks for Friday 4/12/24: Hurricanes Look to Stay Dominant

With one week of regular season action left in the NHL, teams are trying to end it on a good note.

Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues

The Carolina Hurricanes are heading into the NHL Playoffs looking like the best team in the world. As they ride a three-game winning streak into tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues, I'm confident in their ability to take care of business.

Carolina has been one of the NHL's most dominant teams on both ends of the puck. On the season, they lead the league with the best Corsi per 60 minutes (CF/60) at a 70.03 clip and the best Corsi against per 60 minutes (CA/60) at 48.47. Everything they've done has been dominant, and they've turned it up in their last 10 games as they eye the end of the 2023-24 regular season.

In their last 10 games, they're scoring 3.07 goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60). While that's nothing to write home about, they do have an expected goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) average of 3.73, showing that they should be scoring even more. Carolina has not let opponents score in the meantime, holding them to a miniscule 1.98 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/6) -- the best in the last 10 games throughout the NHL.

The Blues are in a must-win scenario tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their numbers through the last 10 games haven't been all too impressive. St. Louis is scoring at a good rate of 3.32 GF/60, but they're letting up nearly as much with 3.22 GA/60. Stats like that will only benefit the Hurricanes.

At +125, I like Carolina to cover in this one.

Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers

Whether Connor McDavid is in the lineup or not, the Edmonton Oilers are going to do damage. They should have no problem tonight doing so against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Oilers are coming off a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, a game where McDavid had to sit. With him likely to sit again tonight, I like their odds to cover 1.5 against the Coyotes.

Edmonton has done all the right things on their three-game winning streak as they're averaging 3.68 GF/60 overall in their last 10 outings. The Oilers are continuing to limit their opponents also, as the opposition is scoring just 2.88 GA/60.

They're getting Arizona at a tough time, as the 'Yotes are scoring an insane 3.95 GF/60 right now. It's hard to worry too much, however, as their xGF/60 sits at 3.24 and they haven't been a high-scoring team for much of the year (3.02 GF/60). Arizona's main problem, and the reason I'm going with the Oilers to cover, is that they can't keep the puck out of their own net. They're allowing 3.31 GA/60 on the season, which has only gone up to 3.45 in their last 10 games.

Karel Vejmelka will be getting the start for the Coyotes, signaling only good things for the Oilers again. Vejmelka has allowed 15 goals in his last three starts, bringing his season goals against average (GAA) to 3.40 and his save percentage (SV%) to .895. Edmonton will turn to backup Calvin Pickard. Pickard has been solid this year, posting a 2.38 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Despite the recent goalscoring surge of the Coyotes, this is a game where the Oilers can take care of business.

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights

Things aren't going right for the Vegas Golden Knights right now, but with their playoff spot still not locked in, I expect them to take care of business against the Minnesota Wild.

Vegas has lost 3 straight games but have still won 6 of their last 10. All it takes is a game to get back on the winning track, which makes the Wild a perfect opponent for this one. The Golden Knights' big problem has been stopping their opponent from scoring. They're allowing 2.98 GA/60 in their last 10 but have seen opponents score 16 times in the past three games combined. Let's see them right the ship; their expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60) total sits at a 2.83 mark.

The Wild haven't been a big scoring team in their last 10, aiding the Golden Knights' efforts to right the ship. They're scoring just 2.48 GF/60 in that span. That's not going to cut it, but it's exactly what Vegas is looking for tonight. Minnesota is also allowing just 2.97 GA/60. It won't be easy for Vegas, but with the playoffs and a Stanley Cup defense in their minds, this is a win they need.

The cream rises to the top, and that's what I expect tonight with the Golden Knights.

