NHL Best Bets for Wednesday 10/23/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals

It’s a good thing the City of Brotherly Love has adequate baseball, football, and basketball teams, because there’s no hope for the Philadelphia Flyers. Without a playoff appearance since 2019-20, the Flyers are patiently waiting for their rebuild to take hold. They showed signs of coming together last year but have gotten off to a disastrous start to the 2024-25 season.

According to their analytics, there’s little hope for the Flyers in the immediate future.

Philadelphia will try to reverse course on their unbecoming start Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. This is a precarious schedule for both teams. The Metropolitan Division foes are on the rarely seen back-to-back home-and-home series. Washington took the decisive victory on Tuesday night and is poised to replicate that success at home tonight.

In the first clash, the Flyers didn’t have an answer for Washington’s defensive systems. Philadelphia managed just 12 scoring and 3 high-danger chances at five-on-five. That extends a troublesome trend that has plagued them since the start of the season -- only once this year have the Flyers totaled more than seven quality chances. More concerningly, they’ve been out-chanced in all but one of their contests.

Conversely, the Capitals have restructured their systems this season, precipitating improved analytics.

Last year, they finished with the eighth-worst expected goals-for rating. So far this season, that benchmark is nearly 10 percentage points higher, going from 47.4% to 55.9%. Predictably, the Caps have a bevy of metrics propping up that metric. Most notably, they’ve outplayed all but one of their opponents this season, with their lowest game score checking in at 49.8%.

Neither team handled their goaltending situation appropriately, so there may be an edge in backing the over at plus money. However, the more advantageous entry point is backing the Capitals to win at these -146 odds.

