NHL Best Bets for Saturday 10/5/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Best Bets Today

New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

The NHL's Global Series continues on Saturday, as the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres get back on the ice for the second consecutive game. The Devils triumphed in the season opener, but their advantage was less pronounced than the 4-1 score implies. Moreover, the balance of strength tilts more in the Sabres' favor by virtue of the anticipated goaltending matchup.

While they didn't come out on top, the Sabres dictated play at five-on-five throughout Friday's contest. Buffalo posted a 59.6% Corsi rating while out-chancing the Devils in shots, scoring, and high-danger opportunities. Surely, that analytics advantage will pay off in Saturday's rematch in Prague -- particularly when we factor in the goaltenders.

It's unlikely either squad puts Friday's starters back in the crease on the second night of a back-to-back. As a result, Devon Levi will stand tall in the Sabres' crease with Jake Allen matching wits in the Devils' end. Levi came into his own toward the end of last year, posting a 94.1% save percentage through his final four starts of the 2023-24 campaign. Conversely, Allen has posted below average metrics for four straight seasons. Over the stretch, the Devils' netminder posted a disastrous -29.4 goals saved above average.

Based on yesterday's on-ice product and the projected goaltenders, we're using this spot to back the Sabres. Still, we wouldn't write off the possibility of this one making its way to overtime considering the circumstances.

