FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 11

We've got an 11-game main slate this week, and six of the matchups boast an over/under of at least 47.5 points. We could be in store for a fun slate.

When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 11 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 11

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: vs. Buccaneers

Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Buffalo Bills clash is a very stackable game (47.5-point total and 5.5-point spread). The Bucs are a friendly matchup for Josh Allen as Tampa allows the ninth-most rushing yards per game to QBs (23.9) and the eighth-most passing yards per game (255.0). Allen is averaging 24.0 FanDuel points per game for the year, so he's been a great DFS option. But he hasn't truly blown up since Week 1. This week might be the week, especially if Baker Mayfield ($8,000) and the Bucs' O can force Allen to keep the pedal to the metal.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Josh Allen -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brock Purdy, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: at Cardinals

It looks like Brock Purdy is in line to return this week, and this is a very nice salary for him. It's a good matchup, too, as the Arizona Cardinals sit 12th-worst in schedule adjusted defense, per our numbers. Given how patient the San Francisco 49ers were with Purdy, I'm willing to assume he's close to 100%, and this is a good DFS environment -- 47.5-point total and 3.0-point spread. Our NFL DFS projections rank Purdy as the slate's second-best point-per-dollar play at QB.

Others to Consider

Justin Herbert ($8,200) - The midrange signal-callers could go overlooked this week. Don't sleep on Justin Herbert, who can blowtorch a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that just gave up big numbers to this next guy.

Davis Mills ($6,700) - Whoever starts for the Houston Texans -- either Davis Mills or C.J. Stroud ($6,700) -- needs to be on our value radar thanks to a date with the Tennessee Titans, who rank fifth-worst in schedule-adjusted defense. Mills blew up for 28.68 FanDuel points last week in a spot start against a bad Jags defense.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $10,000

Matchup: at Cardinals

In my eyes, Christian McCaffrey is a key decision point on this slate. He's the lone RB salaried above $9,300, and his insane workload makes him the slate's RB1, per our projections. He's -290 to score a touchdown and +195 to score twice. But he's probably going to be chalk, and if Purdy plays, I'm interested in stacking the Niners' passing game, although you could pair CMC with Purdy, too. I'm at least intrigued by the idea of fading CMC and using salary elsewhere.

To Score 2+ Touchdowns To Score 2+ Touchdowns Christian McCaffrey +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: vs. Bengals

Another reason I'm open to fading CMC is that I really like Jaylen Warren and the next running back. Warren gets a dreamy home date versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy has permitted big outputs to Breece Hall and Kyle Monangai over its last two games, and the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 31 on the Bengals in Cincinnati back on October 16th. As gross as Warren's last two single-game snap rates are (56% and 46%), oddsmakers are expecting a big game as his rushing plus receiving yards prop is set at 102.5.

Kimani Vidal, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $7,400

Matchup: at Jaguars

I'm bullish on the Los Angeles Chargers' offense this week and want one of Kimani Vidal or Herbert in a lot of my lineups. It'll mostly be Vidal, whose snap rate spiked to 93% last week. He's seen at least 23 carries in two of his past three games, and he's showing +115 anytime touchdown odds, which might be underrating him a bit. Jacksonville's defense is cratering and is down to 20th overall, according to our metrics.

Others to Consider

Josh Jacobs ($9,100) - If I'm fading CMC, I want to try to talk myself into another high-salary back as a pivot. I can mostly get there with Josh Jacobs, and I think I prefer him to Bijan Robinson ($9,300). Jacobs saw a 74% snap rate last week and will face a New York Giants defense that gives up the second-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (24.5).

James Cook ($8,900) - James Cook is another high-salary back I like as a pivot off CMC. The Bills have a 26.5-point implied total against a Bucs defense that has conceded the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to running backs (21.6).

Woody Marks ($6,300) - Woody Marks went for 15.1 FanDuel points last week via 63 rushing yards, 18 receiving yards and a TD. His snap rate was 80%, although he was aided by a negative game script. He's got a very soft matchup against a Tennessee defense that has allowed the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (24.3).

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $9,400

Matchup: at Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase has averaged 22.88 FanDuel points per game over his past five outings, and while there's stiff competition for this slate's title of WR1, Chase gets the nod for me. Joe Flacco has shown a willingness to feed Chase early and often through four starts, including games of 19 and 23 targets. The 23-target game came against this week's foe, the Steelers, and resulted in 16 catches for 161 and a score. Pittsburgh has conceded the second-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (32.7).

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $8,600

Matchup: vs. Bears

Justin Jefferson has been quieter than usual this season as the Minnesota Vikings have gotten shaky QB play. I love this week's matchup for him as the Chicago Bears have been a shootout-friendly team -- one that is giving up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to wideouts (31.8). Jefferson hasn't popped for many big plays or huge DFS outputs. That could change this week.

Michael Wilson, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $5,500

Matchup: vs. 49ers

Michael Wilson is the last wideout standing in Arizona, and he's an appealing value play this week. Wilson is already playing a lot of snaps -- 92% last week -- and now Arizona is going to be without Marvin Harrison Jr. in addition to Zay Jones. In a potential shootout matchup with a banged-up 49ers defense, Wilson makes a lot of sense as a salary saver. But if it seems like he's going to be super popular, I'll likely stay away.

Others to Consider

Nico Collins ($8,300) - Nico Collins has 10, 11 and 15 targets the last three games. The 15-look outing came with Mills at the controls, so Collins is a strong play against Tennessee regardless of who Houston has at QB.

Emeka Egbuka ($7,900) - Emeka Egbuka snapped out of his cold streak with 1115 yards and a TD last week. This week, he's in what should be a friendly DFS game environment versus Buffalo, and Chris Godwin (leg) is expected to remain out.

Zay Flowers ($7,100) - A tough matchup at the Cleveland Browns dings the Baltimore Ravens' outlook, but they still own a decent 23.5-point implied total. Our model is into Zay Flowers, projecting him as the slate's second-best point-per dollar receiver. He could see a little more work if Rashod Bateman (ankle) sits.

Christian Watson ($5,800) - The slumping Green Bay Packers have a get-right matchup against the Giants, who rank 29th in schedule-adjusted defense. Christian Watson may be trending toward being the Pack's number-one pass-game weapon as he led Green Bay's WRs in snap rate (82%) by a healthy margin last week in the first full game without Tucker Kraft -- although Romeo Doubs exited early.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: vs. 49ers

Our projections have Trey McBride forecasted as the clear TE1, pegging him to score 14.6 FanDuel points, 4.8 more than anyone else at the position. Playing in a DFS-friendly game and given the other TE options on the slate, McBride is really easy to like this week -- you'll just have to find the salary to jam him in. His receiving yards prop is 74.5, and he's -110 to score a touchdown.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Trey McBride -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

Matchup: vs. Panthers

Factoring in salary, Kyle Pitts is my favorite TE play on the slate. He's at home against the Carolina Panthers, who are allowing the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends (13.0). Pitts has played at least 92% of the snaps in three straight games, and his receiving yards prop is 46.5 yards -- a solid number for someone at this salary.

Others to Consider

Orande Gadsden ($6,500) - Oronde Gadsden is practicing fully this week and is a quality TE option against the Jags. Jacksonville has struggled versus tight ends all year, letting up the second-most FanDuel points per game to the position (15.2). Gadsden will be in any of my Herbert lineups.

Colston Loveland (5,200) - Colston Loveland's Week 9 breakout didn't lead to much in Week 10 as Cole Kmet out-snapped him 66% to 62%. I'm still drawn to Loveland's big-play upside, though, and the Bears-Vikings game has shootout potential (47.5-point total and 2.5-point spread).

Defenses

Atlanta Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $3,300

Matchup: vs. Panthers

Any defense at home versus Bryce Young is worth a look. When it's a defense that is actually solid and they're $3,300, we should be extremely interested. Atlanta has totaled 10.0 FanDuel points in two straight games, recording 13 sacks in that time. Young has -118 odds to throw a pick. The only issue with Atlanta is that they'll likely be pretty popular.

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Matchup: vs. Bears

The Bears' offense is undoubtedly trending up, but a road date against a Brian Flores defense is a difficult matchup. Plus, the Vikes are a fun pivot off the likely chalky Falcons. Minnesota has given up the 11th-fewest yards per play while recording the second-highest hurry rate. They can create havoc.

Others to Consider

Green Bay Packers ($5,000) - I don't like using a lot of salary on a defense, but for those who don't mind doing so, the Packers check a lot of boxes this week. They're facing a turnover-prone QB (Jameis Winston) and are a 7.0-point favorite. Oh, and they're just really dang good defensively.

Tennessee Titans ($3,100) - I've written up a few Texans, but while I like this spot for Houston's offense, Tennessee is a viable punt play if Mills starts. They are coming off a bye and posted 20.0 FanDuel points in their most recent game. Mills was good last week but also took two sacks and tossed a pick.

