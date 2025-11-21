FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 12

We've got an 11-game main slate this week, and four of the games have an over/under of at least 47.5 points, giving us some potential shootouts to target in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 12 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 12

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: vs. Jets

There's blowout risk with the Baltimore Ravens a 13.5-point favorite over the New York Jets. Despite that, the Ravens' 29.5-point implied total is a number I want exposure to, and Lamar Jackson can go off. The Jets are ripe for the picking as they're 25th in schedule-adjusted defense, per our numbers, and dealt away some key defensive pieces at the trade deadline. Our NFL DFS projections have Jackson as the slate's QB1.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Lamar Jackson +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $8,100

Matchup: vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts showdown checks some boxes as it boasts a high total (49.5) and close spread (KC -3.5). Indy and KC rank first and fourth, respectively, in schedule-adjusted offense. Mahomes is averaging 22.9 FanDuel points per game this year and has been excellent in fantasy. While the Colts' addition of Sauce Gardner is meaningful, it may be offset by the loss of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Mahomes has sky-high upside in what could be a shootout.

Others to Consider

Jalen Hurts ($9,000) - I think Jalen Hurts likely slips through the cracks at his lofty salary. He's got a massive ceiling against a 29th-ranked Dallas Cowboys defense. The game is indoors, as well, along with a high total (47.5) and tight spread (PHI -3.5). We know what kind of rushing prowess Hurts brings to the table, and the passing game could get on track at Dallas.

Jacoby Brissett ($7,300) - Jacoby Brissett has made the Arizona Cardinals' offense fun, and even with Marvin Harrison Jr. set to sit again, Brissett is a viable value QB this week. Despite a great defensive showing last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars are just 13th in overall D. There's shootout upside in this game, too, as it's indoors and has a 2.5-point spread and 47.5-point total.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $10,100

Matchup: at Chiefs

In what may wind up being the DFS game of the slate, there's no better way to get exposure to the Colts than Jonathan Taylor. He's been absolutely out of this world this campaign, averaging 113.9 rushing yards per game and scoring 17 total TDs (15 rushing). Kansas City ranks a middling 19th against the run. JT's rushing plus receiving yards prop is at 112.5, and he's +240 to score two-plus TDs.

To Score 2+ Touchdowns To Score 2+ Touchdowns Jonathan Taylor +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

Matchup: vs. Giants

The Detroit Lions' offense struggled mightily at Philly last week. They're in a dream bounce-back spot at home in Week 12 versus the New York Giants, who rank dead last in run defense. Although you can make a case for stacking the Lions' passing game, I prefer to roster Jahmyr Gibbs, and the electric back is my favorite play on the slate. The Lions are -115 to score over 30.5 points, so they're going to light it up. It's just a guessing game as far as where the TDs come from. Gibbs is an eye-popping +170 to score at least twice.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: vs. Falcons

As of Friday, there's not much value at RB. Alvin Kamara stands out as a solid low-salary play. Kamara has been pretty blah this year as his output has been capped by a poor New Orleans Saints offense. But he's got a nice matchup this week against the 26th-ranked run defense of the Atlanta Falcons. Kamara has played at least 60% of the snaps in seven of 10 games, so he's a fine salary-saving option.

Others to Consider

Quinshon Judkins ($7,700) - In Shedeur Sanders' first start, the Cleveland Browns may ride Quinshon Judkins until the wheels fall off. Judkins is always susceptible to getting game-scripted out of games, but the Browns are just 3.5-point 'dogs this week at the Las Vegas Raiders so that's not as much of a concern.

TreVeyon Henderson ($7,500) - TreVeyon Henderson has taken his chance sans Rhamondre Stevenson and run with it. With it looking like Stevenson will return this week, I'm not sure how this backfield will shake out. However, I know it's a great matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals as Cincy checks in 31st against the run and 32nd in overall D.

Emanuel Wilson ($6,500) - If Josh Jacobs (knee) sits, Emanuel Wilson shoots up the value rankings this week. Wilson ended up playing 71% of the snaps last week when Jacobs was injured mid-game, so he'd likely handle a hefty workload without Jacobs. The Minnesota Vikings are just 18th versus the run, so the matchup is a good one.

Wide Receivers

Rashee Rice, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $8,100

Matchup: vs. Colts

If you're using Mahomes, Rashee Rice is the logical stacking partner. Rice has amassed 8.7 targets per game through four outings, and with KC unable to run the ball effectively, Rice has become their main weapon. Indy is just 16th in overall defense and has let up the 10th-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (28.6). Rice's receiving yards prop is up at 75.5, and he's got +110 touchdown odds.

A.J. Brown, Eagles

FanDuel Salary: $7,900

Matchup: at Cowboys

A.J. Brown has topped 11.0 FanDuel points just twice this year. Yikes. But when he's done it, it's been by a lot -- games of 22.9 and 29.1 FanDuel points. An indoors matchup against the Cowboys is about as friendly of a spot as there is as Dallas is surrendering a league-high 33.1 FanDuel points per game to WRs. Brown is one of the slate's best receiver plays.

Stefon Diggs, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Matchup: at Bengals

Stefon Diggs has been fairly quiet since his memorable blow-up game at the Buffalo Bills. He went for 18.0 FanDuel points last week in a dope matchup with the Jets, and Diggs has another red-carpet matchup this week versus the Bengals. Cincy is last in both overall D and pass defense. We project Diggs for 12.2 FanDuel points, rating him as the slate's fourth-best point-per-dollar WR.

Others to Consider

Zay Flowers ($7,000) - I keep thinking Zay Flowers is going to pop for a monster game, and I still feel that way. A friendly matchup with the Jets puts Flowers in a great spot this week, and he's got at least 63 yards in four games in a row. Flowers is the Ravens' clear leader in target share (27.7%).

Michael Wilson ($6,300) - With Harrison out once more for the Cards, Michael Wilson is an appealing value wideout. I worry he may be too popular after last week's 18-target, 15-catch outburst in a game where Brissett threw it 57 times. With that said, it's pretty easy to like Wilson at this salary in what could be a shootout with the Jaguars.

Alec Pierce ($6,100) - Alec Pierce is a low-salary way to get in on the Colts-Chiefs clash. Pierce has paced Indianapolis' WRs in snap rate in three straight contests while handling 25 total targets in that time. The big-play juice is always there with Pierce. His 54.5-yard receiving prop is tops on the Colts.

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: at Chiefs

If Taylor's salary is too hard to get to, Tyler Warren is a good fall-back option on the Colts. Warren is seeing a 21.3% target share this year and holds a receiving yards prop of 51.5 for Sunday. Outside of Taylor, Warren (+190) has the shortest TD odds on the Colts.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Warren +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Travis Kelce, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Matchup: vs. Colts

Last player from the KC-Colts game, I promise. Travis Kelce isn't what he once was. He's still pretty good, though, and has garnered a 19.2% target share this campaign -- locking himself in as Mahomes' number-two option behind Rice. The Colts have been getting rocked by tight ends, permitting the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to the position (13.7).

Others to Consider

Theo Johnson ($5,600) - Theo Johnson makes sense as game stack with Gibbs or a bring-back piece to Lions stacks. He owns a solid 16.3% target share for the year and is leading Big Blue in red zone target share at 26.8%. In a game where the Giants may get housed and will likely be forced to air it out, Johnson could see good volume.

Kyle Pitts ($4,900) - I'm ready to be hurt again. Kyle Pitts stands out among the value TEs. The absence of Drake London may push a few extra looks his way, and the Saints are 23rd against the pass. Pitts' receiving yards prop of 50.5 is a great number for a player at this salary.

Defenses

Las Vegas Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

Matchup: vs. Browns

A home matchup against a fifth-round rookie making his debut -- yes, please. Sanders took two sacks and tossed a pick in relief duty last week. Vegas is bad on defense (22nd overall). The matchup could hardly be better, though. The only negative with the Raiders' D/ST this week is that they'll likely be chalk.

New Orleans Saints

FanDuel Salary: $3,200

Matchup: vs. Falcons

The Saints check a lot of boxes. New Orleans is coming off a bye and is at home versus Kirk Cousins, who will be without his top receiver. In one start this season, Cousins threw for 173 yards with no TDs and no interceptions. The Saints are a quality salary-saver, a unit we project as the best point-per-dollar D/ST.

Others to Consider

Baltimore Ravens ($4,600) - The Ravens are big home favorites against Tyrod Taylor and a short-handed Jets offense. After a poor start to the year, Baltimore's D has turned things around, and if you have the salary for the Ravens' D/ST, this is a smash spot. You could stack them with Derrick Henry ($8,400).

Arizona Cardinals ($3,400) - I think there are a few low-salary D/STs you can make a case for. The Cardinals are another one. They're a serviceable 16th against the run, which could result in more Trevor Lawrence pass attempts. Lawrence has thrown a pick in seven of 10 games, including each of the past three. He's also been sacked at least five times in three of his last five outings.

