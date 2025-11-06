FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 10

Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Bengals are on a bye week in Week 10, so we'll need to find other woeful defenses to target in DFS this week. With nine weeks in the books, we have a decent grasp of what to expect from certain players, though it's vital to stay updated on injury news and potential role changes before making lineup decisions.

When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 10 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 10

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: at MIN

The Baltimore Ravens need Lamar Jackson to be special to keep their playoff hopes alive, and in his first game back in a month, Lamar delivered 25.6 FanDuel points (FDPs) against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Aside from Jackson posting 25-plus FDPs in four of his five starts in 2025, the Minnesota Vikings aren't as formidable on the defensive side of the ball so far this season, ranking 23rd in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.52) to QBs.

Marcus Mariota, Commanders

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Matchup: vs. DET

A matchup versus the Detroit Lions isn't extremely favorable for Marcus Mariota, but the Washington Commanders are at home and the veteran signal-caller carries a DFS-friendly $6,300 salary in a game that has a total approaching the 50s. In addition to J.J. McCarthy producing 19.9 FDPs against the Lions on the road in Week 9 after missing almost two months, Mariota has been the QB9 or better in DFS in three of his last five appearances for the Commanders where he logged 55.0% or more of the offensive snaps.

Others to Consider

Josh Allen ($9,200 at MIA) - Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are nearly double-digit favorites over the Dolphins, and Miami is 31st in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.63) to QBs.

Matthew Stafford ($8,000 at SF) - The Los Angeles Rams are really letting Matthew Stafford air it our right now with the fifth-highest pass rate over expected (+2.4%), and the gunslinging QB has notched 26-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts.

Caleb Williams ($7,400 vs. NYG) - Jaxson Dart ($7,700) and Caleb Williams both stand out in Sunday's Chicago Bears-New York Giants showdown, though high winds at Soldier Field could alter my interest in both QBs.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $9,700

Matchup: vs. LAR

Although the Rams have been one of the best run defenses (sixth in schedule-adjusted run defense) in the NFL, Christian McCaffrey has such a high floor with his workload, and his 80.0% red-zone rushing share gives him a solid ceiling. Up to this point, CMC is registering an elite 85.1% snap rate, 75.3% route rate, 36.4 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, and 135.8 scrimmage yards per game.

Rico Dowdle, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. NO

In the three games Rico Dowdle has been the official starter for the Carolina Panthers, he's earned a 76.5% snap rate, 56.0% route rate, 52.6% red-zone rushing share, and 204.7 scrimmage yards per game on 34.0 adjusted opportunities per game. Along with Dowdle scoring 30-plus FDPs in all three of his starts this year, the Panthers are favorites at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Kyle Monangai, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: vs. NYG

It remains to be seen if D'Andre Swift returns for the Chicago Bears in Week 10, but if he's inactive or limited, then rookie Kyle Monangai is poised to have another notable performance. Monangai torched the Bengals for 24.3 FDPs and 198 scrimmage yards on a 73.3% snap rate, 53.5% route rate, and 81.8% red-zone rushing share, and the Giants are 32nd in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Others to Consider

Jahmyr Gibbs ($8,800 at WAS) - Even though Jahmyr Gibbs disappointed with 4.3 FDPs in Week 9, the Commanders are 27th in FDPs per target allowed (1.47) to RBs, and the Lions are decent-sized favorites on the road.

De'Von Achane ($8,500 vs. BUF) - The Bills are the biggest run-funnel defense (28th in schedule-adjusted run defense and 3rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense) in the league, and De'Von Achane has recorded 98.2 scrimmage yards per game, 28.2 adjusted opportunities per game, and a 22.3% target share since Tyreek Hill went down.

Quinshon Judkins ($7,600 at NYJ) - Quinshon Judkins will play in Week 10 after being removed from the team's injury report, and the New York Jets are 25th in schedule-adjusted run defense before they traded away Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the deadline.

Note: Monitor James Cook's status as both Ty Johnson ($4,700) and Ray Davis ($4,600) could become viable salary-saving options against a vulnerable Miami defense.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $9,900

Matchup: at SF

In his first game back from the Rams' bye week, Puka Nacua caught 7 of his 8 targets for 95 yards and a score despite logging a 49.4% snap rate and 64.7% route rate in the blowout win against the Saints. While Puka did pick up a ribs injury this past week, it doesn't appear to be anything that'll prevent him from suiting up on Sunday, and this week's contest is a crucial NFC West bout versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: vs. NE

Out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye week, I'm expecting rookie Emeka Egbuka to get back on track with his team-high marks in target share (24.0%), air yards share (37.8%), and yards per route run (2.26). Despite the New England Patriots being 13th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, they are 26th in FDPs per target (1.61) and 31st in catch rate over expected given up (+7.5%) to WRs.

Zay Flowers, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: at MIN

Zay Flowers was somewhat quiet in Lamar's return for the Ravens, but he still managed to lead the team in target share (21.7%), receptions (5), and receiving yards (64) in the lopsided victory over the Dolphins. While expecting more push back from the Vikings than the Dolphins, Flowers can be more effective against a Minnesota defense that is 28th in FDPs per target (1.66) and 29th in yards per route run allowed (1.82) to the WR position.

Others to Consider

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($9,500 vs. ARI) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all WRs in target share (38.2%), air yards share (48.5%), and yards per route run (4.56), so he's viable on any slate in any matchup.

Chris Olave ($6,900 at CAR) - Chris Olave was already leading the Saints in target share (28.7%), air yards share (36.1%), red-zone target share (26.5%), and end-zone target share (47.1%), and Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.

Wan'Dale Robinson ($6,000 at CHI) - Dart doesn't have many pass catchers to target, but Wan'Dale Robinson does have a 30.1% target share, 6.0 receptions per game, and 68.3 receiving yards per game across the last four weeks.

DeMario Douglas ($5,600 at TB) - With Kayshon Boutte exiting last week's game with a hamstring injury, Demario Douglas scored a season-high 21 FDPs, and he could be needed again if Boutte misses Sunday's contest. I also don't mind taking a dart throw at rookie Kyle Williams ($4,100) at his salary, as he was the one who replaced Boutte on the outside in Week 9 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at SEA

In Trey McBride's first three games with Jacoby Brissett as the starting QB for the Arizona Cardinals, he's logged nine-plus targets and at least one touchdown in each of those outings. Along with the Cardinals expected to be playing from behind, the Seahawks have coughed up the sixth-most receptions (53) and fifth-highest catch rate over expected (+7.9%) to TEs.

Colston Loveland, Bears

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Matchup: vs. NYG

Even if Cole Kmet manages to suit up in Week 10, Colston Loveland should continue seeing an uptick in playing time after erupting for 29.8 FDPs in Week 9. On top of the Giants being dead last in schedule-adjusted run defense, they are also 20th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Others to Consider

Juwan Johnson ($5,500 at CAR) - Juwan Johnson should also benefit from Shaheed being traded after he caught 3 of his 4 targets for 31 yards and a score in Tyler Shough's first career start in Week 9.

Harold Fannin Jr. ($5,200 at NYJ) - Before the Browns' bye week in Week 9, Harold Fannin Jr. had the second-highest target share (18.0%), most receptions per game (4.8), and most receiving yards per game (44.0).

Defenses

Buffalo Bills

FanDuel Salary: $4,400

Matchup: at MIA

After stifling a red-hot Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 9, the Bills will get the pleasure of facing the Dolphins, with Tua Tagovailoa tied for the most interceptions thrown (11) entering Week 10.

Carolina Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Matchup: vs. NO

The Panthers are favored at home by a decent margin against a rookie QB making his second start, and Carolina's defense has tallied nine-plus FDPs in two of their last three games.

Others to Consider

Detroit Lions ($4,100 at WAS) - The Lions are slated to take on the Commanders with Mariota starting under center, and they are decent-sized favorites, which could force Mariota to drop back more than Washington would prefer.

Baltimore Ravens ($3,500 at MIN) - While J.J. McCarthy did look solid in the win over the Lions last week, the Ravens have looked much better on defense in recent weeks, and McCarthy is still making just his fourth start in the NFL.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.