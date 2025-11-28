FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 13

With four games taking place across Thursday and Friday, we have a 10-game main slate of NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 13 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 13

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Matchup: vs. Raiders

The last we saw of Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, they were getting dump-trucked by the Jacksonville Jaguars. They've had a bye week to regroup and have a friendly matchup at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Vegas is a pass-funnel defense, ranking 10th against the run and 24th versus the pass, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. Ideally, the spread in the game -- Bolts are a 9.5-point favorite -- would be closer so we could get a back-and-forth shootout, but this slate doesn't have too many great DFS game environments.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: at Titans

Speaking of the Jags, they have a mouth-watering matchup at the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee is 28th in overall D and is allowing 27.5 points per game. While it's sometimes ugly with Trevor Lawrence, he has found a way to produce solid fantasy numbers lately, scoring at least 16.0 FanDuel points in six of his previous seven contests. In a sublime matchup, Lawrence is a quality salary-saving option.

Others to Consider

Josh Allen ($9,400) - Josh Allen is facing a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has surrendered the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (19.8). On the road at Pittsburgh is not an easy spot, but Allen had put up at least 23.0 FanDuel points in four straight games prior to last week's dud. He brings slate-breaking upside to the table in any matchup.

Tyrod Taylor ($6,700) - Rushing upside and a date with the Atlanta Falcons -- who are a meh 19th in overall D -- put Tyrod Taylor on the dart throw value radar. If I use Taylor, I probably won't pair him with another New York Jets player. However, I like the idea of a game stack with this next guy.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: at Jets

On a slate with a handful of elite RBs, Bijan Robinson stands out as a top-tier play. The Jets are 25th in overall defense as well as 25th in run D. This is a smash spot for Bijan, whose rushing prop is 79.5 yards and his receiving yards prop is 34.5. He's also got -170 odds to score a touchdown. He's my favorite overall play on the slate.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bijan Robinson -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. Saints

Rested off a bye week, De'Von Achane returns to a dope home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans is 17th in overall defense and just allowed 107 total yards to Bijan a week ago. Achane has been red-hot, totaling 40.5 and 22.0 FanDuel points over his past two outings, producing the 22.0-point day without getting a TD. His all-around ability and big-play chops make him a stellar option.

Woody Marks, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $6,400

Matchup: at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts' run defense is down to 22nd by our numbers, and the absence of DeForest Bucker has proven to be a big deal as Indy just let Kareem Hunt -- who has almost no big-play juice these days -- rumble for 104 rushing yards. Woody Marks has played 80%, 66% and 69% of the snaps the last three weeks, cementing his role as the Houston Texans' lead back. He's a nice value play on a slate where value is thin at RB.

Others to Consider

Christian McCaffrey ($8,600) - If Christian McCaffrey is in the player pool, his insane workload -- leads the league in catches -- necessitates that he's on our radar. However, with CMC on a short week and facing a lethal Cleveland Browns defense, he's not a priority for me.

Kyren Williams ($8,500) - The Los Angeles Rams are firing on all cylinders and get a Carolina Panthers team on a short week. The result is LA boasting a slate-high 28.0-point implied total. Kyren Williams is -135 to score a touchdown and is a solid play who may slip through the cracks a bit if the masses target the Rams' passing attack.

Kimani Vidal ($6,700) - Omarion Hampton is back practicing. If Hampton plays this week, Kimani Vidal won't be in my player pool. But if Hampton sits, Vidal is an excellent value play in a sweet matchup against Vegas. Vidal has -130 TD odds.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $9,300

Matchup: at Panthers

As we just mentioned in the Williams blurb, the scorching-hot Rams offense has a slate-leading implied total (28.0) at Carolina. The Panthers' defense has been better of late but is a pass-funnel unit, sitting 14th versus the run and 28th against the pass. Puka Nacua can take advantage. He's averaging 94.7 receiving yards per game for the season and has a receiving yards prop of 86.5. He's a great play as a one-off or in a stack with Matthew Stafford ($8,000).

Ladd McConkey, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: vs. Raiders

In my Herbert lineups, I'll stack him with Ladd McConkey. After a slow-ish start to the season, McConkey averaged 83.6 receiving yards per game over a five-game run prior to the Chargers' face-plant against the Jags last time out. A pass-funnel Vegas defense -- one that is 24th versus the pass -- should help McConkey get back on track. His receiving yards prop of 51.5 is 9.0 yards higher than anyone else's on the Chargers.

Brian Thomas, Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Matchup: at Titans

Brian Thomas Jr. is returning this week, and he's got a dope matchup at the Titans, a team allowing the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to wideouts (30.2). While Thomas has underwhelmed this year, he's still had at least six targets in all of his full games, and he's tied for the shortest touchdown odds (+190) among Jacksonville receivers.

Others to Consider

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($10,000) - The salary is way up there, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba has topped 17.0 FanDuel points in seven straight games and is averaging 21.7 FanDuel points for the season. A matchup with the Minnesota Vikings' ninth-ranked defense is a tough spot. Despite that, JSN has a receiving yards prop of 93.5.

Jaylen Waddle ($7,000) - Jaylen Waddle is up against a pass-funnel Saints D, a group that is seventh versus the run and 23rd against the pass. Waddle's receiving yards prop is an enticing 73.5 yards, and he's easy to like at this salary.

Khalil Shakir ($6,300) - Khalil Shakir has emerged as the Buffalo Bills' top receiver, logging at least seven targets in four of his past five games. The matchup with Pittsburgh is a great one as the Steelers have permitted the second-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (32.0).

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $7,200

Matchup: at Chargers

In lineups where I stack the Chargers, Brock Bowers will be my bring-back piece from the Raiders. Bowers has seen 21 targets across the last two weeks, and he's handled at least nine targets in three of his last four games. Bowers' +170 touchdown odds are the shortest on Vegas, and his receiving yards prop is 58.5 yards.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Brock Bowers +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

FanDuel Salary: $5,100

Matchup: at Jets

Among low-salary tight ends, Kyle Pitts stands out. He has produced double-digit FanDuel points only twice all season, but his receiving yards prop is a solid 50.5, which is pretty darn good for a player at this salary. The Jets are 25th in overall defense, and Pitts' +210 touchdown odds are the best among Falcons pass-catchers.

Others to Consider

Oronde Gadsden II ($5,900) - Oronde Gadsden fits as a stacking partner for Herbert or as a one-off piece. He's seen an average of 6.3 targets per game over his last six contests, and he's shown big-play upside, picking up 13.7 yards per catch.

Gunnar Helm ($4,800) - As of Friday morning, Chigoziem Okonkwo is looking unlikely to play, which would thrust Gunnar Helm into a bigger role. The matchup is a fantastic one, too, as the Jags have allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to TEs (14.1).

Defenses

Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel Salary: $5,000

Matchup: vs. Vikings

If you have the salary for a top-shelf D/ST, the Seattle Seahawks can go off this week. They're at home against J.J. McCarthy, who has 10 interceptions over six games, including two picks in each of his last three games.

Miami Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $3,700

Matchup: vs. Saints

The Miami Dolphins are my favorite D/ST play this week. The salary is easy to get to, and they're fresh off a bye for a home game against Tyler Shough. Despite starting only three games, Shough has taken 10 sacks and thrown three interceptions. Miami checks all the boxes for me.

Others to Consider

Los Angeles Chargers ($4,500) - As we've talked about, the Chargers are in a lovely spot at home against the Raiders. Geno Smith has been sacked 20 times across the past three games.

Tennessee Titans ($3,000) - Salaried at the minimum, the Titans are in a nice matchup at home against Jacksonville. Lawrence has five interceptions over his last three games and has been sacked eight times in that stretch.

