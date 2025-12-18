FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 16

With the NFL starting Saturday games, we've got a little smaller slate this week as there are 11 games on the FanDuel NFL DFS main slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on this week's FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 16

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $8,300

Matchup: at MIA

Even as the total has dropped due to Tua Tagovailoa's benching, the Cincinnati Bengals-Miami Dolphins matchup is still my favorite game to stack this week as it holds a 47.5-point total and 4.5-point spread. Joe Burrow can torch a Miami defense that is 22nd overall and 24th versus the pass, per our schedule-adjusted metrics, and we know who to stack with him.

Justin Herbert, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: at DAL

Justin Herbert is in the slate's other elite DFS game as the Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas Cowboys clash carries the slate's highest total (49.5) and a tight spread (2.5). It's also indoors, so it checks all the boxes. Dallas' defense ranks 30th overall and 31st against the pass. They're as good of a matchup as there is, and they're giving up 24.5 FanDuel points per game to QBs, 3.4 more than anyone else.

Others to Consider

Bo Nix ($7,600) - I've been slow to buy into the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, but they're now up to fifth overall by our metrics. Maybe I'm the fool, but I like Bo Nix this week in a home matchup with the Jags. The Denver Broncos' 25.0-point implied total is attractive, and Nix's rushing ability gives him a high ceiling.

I've been slow to buy into the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, but they're now up to fifth overall by our metrics. Maybe I'm the fool, but I like Bo Nix this week in a home matchup with the Jags. The Denver Broncos' 25.0-point implied total is attractive, and Nix's rushing ability gives him a high ceiling. Gardner Minshew ($6,500) - Stepping into the starting job for the Kansas City Chiefs, Gardner Minshew has some appeal as a dart throw. We've seen him produce good fantasy days in the past, and he's surrounded by a nice supporting cast, even if Rashee Rice sits.

Stepping into the starting job for the Kansas City Chiefs, Gardner Minshew has some appeal as a dart throw. We've seen him produce good fantasy days in the past, and he's surrounded by a nice supporting cast, even if Rashee Rice sits. J.J. McCarthy ($6,500) - Projection systems around the industry like J.J. McCarthy this week, and I get it -- the salary is low and the matchup against a 29th-ranked New York Giants defense is a great one. With that said, if McCarthy is looking like a somewhat popular play, I'm happy to fade him.

Running Backs

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $9,800

Matchup: vs. CIN

It was tough for me to pin down who I prefer between De'Von Achane and Jahmyr Gibbs, but I'll be trying to jam in both in most of my lineups. Ultimately, I give Achane a slight edge. Playing in my favorite game on the slate, Achane offers slate-winning upside against a Cincy defense that has conceded the most FanDuel points per game to running backs (28.2). With Ewers making his first ever NFL start, Miami may opt to feed Achane early and often, and Achane is plenty capable of popping for a big play or two.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: vs. PIT

Gibbs flopped last week in a great DFS game environment, going for just 7.8 FanDuel points at the Los Angeles Rams. He can bounce back this week at home against a run-funnel Pittsburgh Steelers defense, one that ranks 21st against the run and 14th versus the pass. Gibbs likely won't be as popular as Achane is, but he offers every bit the slate-breaking ceiling Achane does.

Audric Estime, Saints

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

Matchup: vs. NYJ

With Devin Neal sidelined, Evan Hull ($5,400) and Audric Estime should handle the work in the New Orleans Saints' backfield. While Estime (+200) has slightly longer anytime touchdown odds than Hull (+185), I side with Estime due to Estime seeing three targets last week to Hull's zero. If the Saints tip their hand as to who will get the bulk of the touches, that RB is going to be a superb value target in a friendly matchup versus the New York Jets, a team that has permitted the second-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (25.6)

Others to Consider

Bijan Robinson ($9,600) - Salaried alongside Gibbs and Achane, Bijan Robinson may go a little overlooked. He's on the road at the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards' D has gotten worse as the year has progressed and checks in 26th overall and 24th against the run.

Salaried alongside Gibbs and Achane, Bijan Robinson may go a little overlooked. He's on the road at the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards' D has gotten worse as the year has progressed and checks in 26th overall and 24th against the run. Bucky Irving ($8,200) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers game has sneaky shootout potential (45.5-point total and 3.0-point spread). Although Bucky Irving hasn't played more than 54% of the snaps in any of his first three games back from injury, he's logged at least 17 touches in each of those games and could see an increased snap rate given the importance of this game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Carolina Panthers game has sneaky shootout potential (45.5-point total and 3.0-point spread). Although Bucky Irving hasn't played more than 54% of the snaps in any of his first three games back from injury, he's logged at least 17 touches in each of those games and could see an increased snap rate given the importance of this game. Chase Brown ($7,200) - Chase Brown is a modest-salaried way to get exposure to the Bengals-Dolphins matchup. He's seen 18 total targets across Burrow's three games, and if I need to save salary at QB (read: not use Burrow), Brown is my favorite way to get a piece of Cincy.

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: at MIA

Ja'Marr Chase is the obvious stacking partner for Burrow, especially if Tee Higgins ($7,500) sits again. The Dolphins sit 24th against the pass, and Burrow has fed Chase 38 targets over the last three weeks. The only negatives with Burrow are the salary and his likely popularity, which I'm expecting to be high.

Nico Collins, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $8,500

Matchup: vs. LV

I didn't list C.J. Stroud ($7,200) in the QB section, but a Stroud-Nico Collins stack is very much in play in a dope home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Stroud looked good last week in a similarly friendly date with the Cardinals, and Collins finished that one with 85 yards and two scores despite seeing only four looks in a super positive game script. Vegas is a pass-funnel D (14th versus the run and 27th against the pass), and Collins could pop once again.

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $6,800

Matchup: vs. TB

Touchdowns have been keeping Tetairoa McMillan afloat of late as he's made a total of only five catches over the last three games. I love this matchup for him, though. Tampa Bay is 20th against the pass but sixth versus the run. Carolina should have to air it out, and McMillian is still the clear top WR on the team as he's paced the Panthers' receivers in snaps in every game he's played.

Others to Consider

CeeDee Lamb ($9,000) - CeeDee Lamb has been targeted at least seven times in each of his games this year, and he's a high-upside way to get a piece of the Cowboys-Chargers matchup. There are several appealing high-salary WRs this week, which could help keep Lamb's draft percentage in check.

CeeDee Lamb has been targeted at least seven times in each of his games this year, and he's a high-upside way to get a piece of the Cowboys-Chargers matchup. There are several appealing high-salary WRs this week, which could help keep Lamb's draft percentage in check. Jaylen Waddle ($7,100) - Maybe I'm trying too hard to be weird, but I'm open to a Ewers-Jaylen Waddle stack. I want to pick on the Bengals' D, and while I admittedly have no idea what to expect from Ewers, a Ewers-Waddle-Achane stack with Brown or Chase as a bring-back piece sounds fun to me.

Maybe I'm trying too hard to be weird, but I'm open to a Ewers-Jaylen Waddle stack. I want to pick on the Bengals' D, and while I admittedly have no idea what to expect from Ewers, a Ewers-Waddle-Achane stack with Brown or Chase as a bring-back piece sounds fun to me. Courtland Sutton ($6,600) - If I use Nix, Courtland Sutton is the guy I want to pair with him. Sutton has played at least 78% of the snaps in all but one game this campaign, and he's been peppered with exactly 10 targets in each of his last two outings.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $8,200

Matchup: vs. ATL

Trey McBride is the clear TE1 on the slate, and he's certainly salaried like it, with only one other tight end -- Brock Bowers ($7,200) -- above $6,300. I typically prefer to go with a value TE, so I probably won't have much McBride. But a McBride-Bijan stack is enticing, and McBride has been targeted at least nine times in eight of his last nine games. He offers upside that almost no one else at the position can sniff.

Harold Fannin Jr., Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Matchup: vs. BUF

I haven't touched on the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game, and I'm not into it overall as I'm expecting Josh Allen to have an off game. However, I like Harold Fannin Jr. as a one-off play. Fannin has become Shedeur Sanders' favorite pass-catcher, accumulating an eye-popping 25 targets over the past two games. Something to watch for -- wind could potentially be an issue in this game.

Orande Gadsden ($5,600) - Oronde Gadsden is a fun value piece in the Chargers-Cowboys game. He's been quieter of late, but he's flashed big-play upside this season. The Bolts should be able to move the ball well against a dreadful Dallas' defense.

Oronde Gadsden is a fun value piece in the Chargers-Cowboys game. He's been quieter of late, but he's flashed big-play upside this season. The Bolts should be able to move the ball well against a dreadful Dallas' defense. Darren Waller ($5,500) - The Bengals' D makes just about any TE viable. While Ewers starting adds volatility to Waller's outlook, Waller is trending up after a big game in Week 15 (66 yards, two scores and 22.1 FanDuel points). Cincy is allowing 19.1 FanDuel points per game to TEs, 4.9 more than any other team.

Defenses

Denver Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

Matchup: vs. JAX

I'm still skeptical of Trevor Lawrence, and if I go for a high-salary D/ST this week -- which I probably won't -- the Broncos catch my eye as I think they'll fly under the radar. Lawrence is undoubtedly playing better of late, but prior to the past two games, he'd taken 11 sacks and thrown five picks over a four-game span. At Denver is a tough spot for him.

New Orleans Saints

FanDuel Salary: $3,500

Matchup: vs. NYJ

A week after being the chalk value D/ST, the Saints are going to fill that same role once more. New Orleans is at home against rookie Brady Cook, who took three sacks and tossed three picks in his first start. He also fumbled twice in relief duty in Week 14. I despise swallowing chalk at defense, though, so I'll mostly steer clear of the Saints.

Others to Consider

New York Giants ($3,300) - Not that long ago, a home game against McCarthy would've put any D/ST on our radar, especially one at a low salary. I'm still into the idea of picking on McCarthy despite his improved play the last two games. Big Blue has some quality pass-rushers.

Not that long ago, a home game against McCarthy would've put any D/ST on our radar, especially one at a low salary. I'm still into the idea of picking on McCarthy despite his improved play the last two games. Big Blue has some quality pass-rushers. Tennessee Titans ($3,000) - At the minimum salary and facing a backup QB, the Tennessee Titans are worth a look. Since an explosion of 20.0 FanDuel points, Tennessee's D/ST has scored a combined 21.0 FanDuel points over their last five outings, but they don't need to do much to come through at this salary.

