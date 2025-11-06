3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stud Picks for Week 10

Hitting on high-salary players is the first step to having success in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

These players take up the biggest chunk of your salary cap, and they need to deliver quality performances for your lineup to reach its ceiling.

With some help from our NFL DFS projections, here are four studs to target on this week's main slate, which starts at 1 p.m. ET.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stud Plays for Week 10

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Josh Allen has a delightful matchup at the Miami Dolphins this week, and it makes him a high-upside play.

Allen always brings an elite ceiling to the table thanks to his dual-threat prowess. On the year, he's scored seven rushing touchdowns in addition to 13 TDs through the air. He's notched a pair of rushing touchdowns in two straight games and has racked up nine carries from inside the five this year, accounting for 45% of the Buffalo Bills' rushing attempts in the split.

While the passing output hasn't been elite for Allen for much of 2025, a matchup with the Dolphins gives him a chance to cook. Miami ranks 28th in overall defense as well as 31st against the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers.

Our NFL DFS projections have Allen and Lamar Jackson ($9,000) tied as the QB1 at a projection of 23.2 FanDuel points.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $8,800

Across all positions, Jahmyr Gibbs is my favorite play on this week's main slate.

Gibbs and the Detroit Lions have a dream matchup against the Washington Commanders, who sit 29th in overall defense. The Lions are 8.5-point favorites with an implied total of 29.5 points. Yes, please.

Even while splitting time with David Montgomery, Gibbs possesses slate-winning upside thanks to his receiving chops and big-play ability. He showed that off two games ago as he totaled 136 rushing yards and 82 receiving yards en route to two TDs and 38.3 FanDuel points. We could get a similar type of showing this week

Gibbs' rushing prop is set at 70.5 yards, and he holds -160 anytime touchdown odds.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

The Carolina Panthers handed the backfield keys back to Rico Dowdle in Week 9, giving Dowdle a 72% snap rate, and after his excellent performance, I think it's safe to say he's Carolina's RB1 for the forseeable future.

That puts him in a nice spot this week versus the New Orleans Saints.

In last week's game, Dowdle played a key role in the Panthers' stunning upset win at the Green Bay Packers, carrying the ball 25 times for 130 yards and two tuddies. And that came against the league's 11th-ranked run D.

This week, Dowdle is taking on a Saints squad that is solid against the run (10th) but not very strong overall (21st). They just gave up 114 yards and a score to Kyren Williams, and with Carolina a home favorite, game script aids Dowdle's outlook.

Dowdle is -150 to score a touchdown, and we project him for 88.6 rushing yards.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.