Raiders at Broncos Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football

Week 10 gets started with an AFC West matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raiders at Broncos NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Bo Nix ($20,700 MVP/$13,800 FLEX) -- Bo Nix is the obvious MVP play tonight, but that's not necessarily because he's an elite fantasy option; it's more that it's a meh slate. Some of Nix's numbers are down slightly from last year as he's passing for just 219.6 yards per game and averaging 6.35 adjusted yards per attempt. But he's run for 23.0 yards per game and can make big plays with his legs, which has led to rushing outputs of 36 and 48 yards in two of his past three games. Our NFL DFS projections have Nix scoring 18.8 FanDuel points, tops on the slate by 5.1. Assuming Nix is the chalk MVP play, I'll likely pivot elsewhere and hope to hit on a spike game from someone else.

Brock Bowers ($18,000 MVP/$12,000 FLEX) -- In what looked like Brock Bowers' first fully healthy game of 2025, the star TE went nuclear last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, hauling in 12 of 13 targets for 127 yards and 3 touchdowns. As the clear number-one weapon for Vegas, Bowers is plenty viable as an MVP play, and he went for 97 yards and a tuddie at Denver last year. His receiving yards prop is a game-high 66.5 yards. I prefer Bowers at MVP to Ashton Jeanty ($18,300 MVP/$12,200), who could struggle for volume if Vegas gets behind.

Geno Smith ($17,100 MVP/$11,400) -- This is clearly a rough matchup for Geno Smith, but any QB has to be on our radar on a single-game slate. Plus, three weeks ago, Jaxson Dart piloted an offense that scored 32 points in Denver, so it's not like the Broncos' D is invincible. With Bowers looking 100% last week, Geno threw for 284 yards and 4 TDs while posting his second-best single-game QB rating of the season. Bowers clearly provides a massive lift to the Raiders' offense, and with Smith unlikely to garner much MVP attention, he's a sneaky-fun multiplier pick.

Courtland Sutton ($14,700 MVP/$9,800 FLEX) -- Courtland Sutton's floor is low in a Denver offense that spreads it around. With that said, I don't care about floor on single-game slates, and he's shown a good enough ceiling to be a viable MVP on what could be a low-scoring night. Sutton has gone for at least 80 receiving yards in four of nine outings. The Raiders have allowed the fifth-most receiving yards per game to WRs (165.1) as well as the fourth-most FanDuel points per game (31.5) to the position. Sutton is my favorite MVP pick as I like his combination of matchup, upside, modest salary and likely low-ish MVP roster percentage.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer J.K. Dobbins -105 Ashton Jeanty +120 Courtland Sutton +140 Brock Bowers +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Flex Targets

J.K. Dobbins ($10,600) -- With Denver a sizable favorite, you can make an MVP case for J.K. Dobbins, but I'm just not sure the upside is there outside of Dobbins hitting pay dirt multiple times. I prefer Dobbins in a flex spot. He's yet to make more than two catches in a game this year, although he's handled at least 14 carries in six straight games. I may fade him altogether and hope he doesn't get a TD, although he's a game-best -125 to score.

Wil Lutz ($6,600) -- Wil Lutz checks a lot of boxes today. Not only is he kicking at home in the thin air of Denver, he's on a big favorite in a game where points should be hard to come by (42.5-point over/under). The fewer TDs there are, the better chance there is for a kicker to get into the optimal lineup. Our projections have Lutz pegged for 9.9 FanDuel points and rate him as the slate's premier point-per-dollar play.

Evan Engram ($5,600) -- As mentioned earlier, Denver spreads the wealth on offense. That gives their secondary pass-game pieces a chance each week, but it also makes it tough to pin down which one is gonna have a noteworthy game. Troy Franklin ($7,800) and Evan Engram have similar receiving yards props -- 38.5 and 31.5, respectively -- so with Engram at $5,600, I don't mind throwing a dart at him, although Franklin (+180) has better TD odds than Engram (+260).

Michael Mayer ($4,600) -- With Jakobi Meyers out of town, the Raiders' number-two pass-game role is up for grabs. Tre Tucker ($8,200) likely assumes that role, but for DFS tonight, I'd rather roll the dice on Michael Mayer at a much lower salary. Mayer actually out-snapped Bowers (83% to 81%) last week and saw seven targets. That's very enticing for someone at this salary, and Mayer projects as the slate's second-best point-per-dollar value, according to our projections.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.