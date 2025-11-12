NFL Week 11 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 11's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 11 Predictions

Jets at Patriots Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -10.7

Total Prediction: 48.2

Thoughts: Think the model's expectations for the New York Jets' offense are too lofty without Garrett Wilson. Still don't hate backing the over, given how effective the New England Patriots' offense should be in this spot.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Prediction

Spread Prediction: Commanders -1.1

Total Prediction: 46.5

Thoughts: Even with some key wins recently, I can't get behind having the Miami Dolphins as 2.5-point favorites at a neutral site. The Washington Commanders' defense is horrible and beat up, but I'm still willing to back them here.

Bears at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bears -0.6

Total Prediction: 43.5

Thoughts: The Chicago Bears' offense has been volatile, which is scary as they prepare to face a Brian Flores defense. I think we can exploit that volatility, though. If you think they perform well, you can bet the Bears' spread or moneyline. If you don't, I'm showing value in the under, as well.

Packers at Giants Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -6.9

Total Prediction: 46.5

Thoughts: These numbers are assuming that Jameis Winston starts for the New York Giants. Winston tends to play in chaotic games, so I don't mind taking the value the model is showing in the over.

Panthers at Falcons Prediction

Spread Prediction: Falcons -4.7

Total Prediction: 44.3

Chargers at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -3.5

Total Prediction: 44.1

Bengals at Steelers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Steelers -3.8

Total Prediction: 45.6

Thoughts: Projected 17 mph winds are driving the value I'm showing in the under here.

Buccaneers at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -5.5

Total Prediction: 49.2

Texans at Titans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -9.8

Total Prediction: 39.3

Thoughts: This number assumes that C.J. Stroud starts for the Houston Texans.

Seahawks at Rams Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -3.5

Total Prediction: 50.6

49ers at Cardinals Prediction

Spread Prediction: 49ers -1.0

Total Prediction: 46.6

Thoughts: This assumes that both Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall remain out. I'll give the San Francisco 49ers a bump if either of them is able to go. This number does reflect Marvin Harrison Jr.'s absence.

Chiefs at Broncos Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -3.0

Total Prediction: 47.9

Thoughts: The injuries to the Denver Broncos' defense have me willing to back the over here.

Ravens at Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -6.3

Total Prediction: 39.3

Thoughts: This is a lot of points for the Cleveland Browns to catch in projected 20 mph winds. I just don't know if I have the stomach to take them.

Lions at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -1.9

Total Prediction: 49.1

Thoughts: Even if Lane Johnson plays, he seems unlikely to be 100%. I've given the Philadelphia Eagles' defense a boost due to all of their additions, but the Detroit Lions have just done much more to impress me this year.

Cowboys at Raiders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cowboys -4.2

Total Prediction: 47.2

Thoughts: I've been wary of unders in Dallas Cowboys games this year, but I do think the Quinnen Williams trade could make their contests at least a bit less chaotic.

