3 Best NFL Touchdown Props for the Divisional Round

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best TD Props for the Divisional Round

By our schedule-adjusted metrics, the worst defense left in the playoffs belongs to the San Francisco 49ers, who have dealt with several injuries on that side of the ball.

The Seattle Seahawks' offense should be able to move the ball well, and they're showing -125 odds to go over 26.5 points. That has me interested in their TD props, and AJ Barner's is my favorite of the bunch.

Tight ends have given the Niners trouble. In the regular season, San Francisco allowed the seventh-most touchdowns (0.59), ninth-most catches (5.8), 13th-most yards (56.9) per game to TEs.

Barner took a step forward in his second year, finishing with 52 receptions, 518 yards and six touchdowns. He hauled in a TD in two of his last three games, and he ended the year with a sizable role, logging a snap rate of at least 79% in six of his final eight games.

With Seattle expected to light up the scoreboard and the Niners' defense struggling versus tight ends, Barner can touch paint on Saturday.

The Houston Texans to win at the New England Patriots is one of my favorite Divisional Round betting picks. Woody Marks to score a TD correlates well with that.

Marks has been good this year when he's been healthy, and he's operated as the Texans' clear-cut RB1.

In the Wild Card Round, Marks played 71% of the snaps and handled a significant workload, carrying the ball 19 times for 101 yards and a score. Not counting Week 18 when Houston pulled some players early, Marks has recorded at least 16 rushing attempts in each of his past six full games (he exited early Week 15 and sat out Week 16)

New England is a solid defense, checking in eighth overall by our metrics. With that said, they're weaker against the run (13th) than the pass (ninth).

Two key injury situations -- Christian Gonzalez looks likely to play while Nico Collins is trending the other direction -- could push more work Marks' way, as well.

Marks also caught 24 passes this year and scored three times through the air, giving him another path to finding pay dirt.

Kyren Williams' TD odds have shortened throughout the week. I still like them at this +130 number.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have a lot of offensive success on Sunday night. It's a matchup of a Rams offense we rank first overall versus a Chicago Bears D we slot in 22nd.

A week ago, the Green Bay Packers amassed 421 total yards and scored four touchdowns at Chicago. We could see a similar type of outing from LA, and they are listed at -118 odds to go over 26.5 points.

That increases the chances that Williams gets some red zone touches. In the Wild Card Round, Williams handled a 63% snap rate, 13 carries and two targets, punching in a receiving touchdown.

His ability as a pass-catcher should keep him in a quality role regardless of how the game script unfolds, and he's shown a pretty good nose for the end zone this campaign, totaling 13 touchdowns in 17 games.

