NFL Teams With the Most Dropped Passes This Season

With Week 3 of the NFL season now complete, certain receiving corps have already faced their fair share of unsuccessful pass attempts, some of which have been drops.

Occasionally, dropped passes can prove irrelevant to a team's overall success; for example, the Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, led the league in dropped passes in 2023.

But knowing an team's total pass attempts and drop rate can highlight the volume of opportunity for receivers in your fantasy lineup -- along with the efficiency of your quarterback.

Let's take a look at the teams that are currently leading the league in dropped passes after Week 3.

All stats are powered by numberFire.

NFL Most Dropped Passes

Team Pass Attempts Dropped Passes Drop Rate Cleveland Browns 140 14 10.0% New York Giants 118 10 8.5% New York Jets 103 7 6.8% Tennessee Titans 113 6 5.3% Los Angeles Rams 118 6 5.1% Los Angeles Chargers 77 5 6.5% Arizona Cardinals 98 5 5.1% View Full Table

The Cleveland Browns have the highest drop rate (10%) in the league after Week 3. This is well above the league average of 3.3%. The Browns have dropped 10 of their 140 pass attempts.

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown the ball the most so far this season, with 145 pass attempts, and they sport a below-average drop rate of 2.1%.

Three teams have yet to drop a pass this season: the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.