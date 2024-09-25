menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

NFL Teams With the Most Dropped Passes This Season

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

NFL Teams With the Most Dropped Passes This Season

With Week 3 of the NFL season now complete, certain receiving corps have already faced their fair share of unsuccessful pass attempts, some of which have been drops.

Occasionally, dropped passes can prove irrelevant to a team's overall success; for example, the Super Bowl LVIII champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, led the league in dropped passes in 2023.

But knowing an team's total pass attempts and drop rate can highlight the volume of opportunity for receivers in your fantasy lineup -- along with the efficiency of your quarterback.

Let's take a look at the teams that are currently leading the league in dropped passes after Week 3.

All stats are powered by numberFire.

NFL Most Dropped Passes

Team
Pass Attempts
Dropped Passes
Drop Rate
Cleveland Browns1401410.0%
New York Giants118108.5%
New York Jets10376.8%
Tennessee Titans11365.3%
Los Angeles Rams11865.1%
Los Angeles Chargers7756.5%
Arizona Cardinals9855.1%
View Full Table

The Cleveland Browns have the highest drop rate (10%) in the league after Week 3. This is well above the league average of 3.3%. The Browns have dropped 10 of their 140 pass attempts.

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown the ball the most so far this season, with 145 pass attempts, and they sport a below-average drop rate of 2.1%.

Three teams have yet to drop a pass this season: the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup