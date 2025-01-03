NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 18

The Week 18 NFL schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.

Here's what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for Week 18 in the NFL.

Ravens vs. Browns

Star running back Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (92.21% win probability)

Ravens (92.21% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-19.5)

Baltimore (-19.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

Steelers vs. Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Bengals (65.26% win probability)

Bengals (65.26% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-1.5)

Cincinnati (-1.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

