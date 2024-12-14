NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 15

The Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the NFL schedule in Week 15.

To get an edge before Week 15 in the NFL, read our odds breakdown below.

49ers vs. Rams

Matthew Stafford, who ranks fifth-best in the league in passing yards, will aim to lead the charge for the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) on Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET, when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) and their third-best pass D (182.6 passing yards allowed per game).

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Projected Favorite: 49ers (60.31% win probability)

49ers (60.31% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-3)

San Francisco (-3) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Saints vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders (8-5) and Terry McLaurin, one of the NFL's top receivers, should have a big day through the air on Sunday, as the New Orleans Saints (5-8) own the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league. The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 15.

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints Projected Favorite: Commanders (67.75% win probability)

Commanders (67.75% win probability) Spread: Washington (-7.5)

Washington (-7.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Panthers vs. Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Panthers (56.00% win probability)

Panthers (56.00% win probability) Spread: Carolina (-2.5)

Carolina (-2.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

42.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Giants vs. Ravens

The New York Giants (2-11) and their 29th-ranked run defense could have a hard time slowing down the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) and Derrick Henry, one of the league's top rushers, when the Giants host the Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Ravens (78.39% win probability)

Ravens (78.39% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-16.5)

Baltimore (-16.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Texans vs. Dolphins

Joe Mixon will lead the Houston Texans into their battle against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (64.27% win probability)

Texans (64.27% win probability) Spread: Houston (-2.5)

Houston (-2.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Browns vs. Chiefs

A pair of excellent pass-catchers will be featured when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Chiefs (66.39% win probability)

Chiefs (66.39% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-4.5)

Kansas City (-4.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Titans vs. Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Bengals (55.24% win probability)

Bengals (55.24% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-4.5)

Cincinnati (-4.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Jaguars vs. Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10) and their 31st-ranked pass defense may have a hard time slowing down the New York Jets (3-10) and Garrett Wilson, one of the NFL's top pass-catchers, when the Jaguars host the Jets at EverBank Stadium on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Jets (53.12% win probability)

Jets (53.12% win probability) Spread: New York (-3.5)

New York (-3.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Chargers vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6), who have the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the league, will have to play well when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) and their stout defense, which is tops in the NFL. The game is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Favorite: Chargers (52.35% win probability)

Chargers (52.35% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-3)

Los Angeles (-3) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Lions vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills (10-3), who rank second in the league by scoring 30.5 points per game, will have their hands full with the second-ranked scoring defense of the Detroit Lions (12-1), who allow opponents to score 18.0 per game. The matchup begins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Ford Field.

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions Projected Favorite: Lions (62.64% win probability)

Lions (62.64% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-2.5)

Detroit (-2.5) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Eagles vs. Steelers

Saquon Barkley, who ranks first in the league in rushing yards, will try to lead the charge for the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) on Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) and their fourth-best run D (91.5 rushing yards allowed per game).

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (70.15% win probability)

Eagles (70.15% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-5.5)

Philadelphia (-5.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Broncos vs. Colts

On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Denver Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts.

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (67.08% win probability)

Broncos (67.08% win probability) Spread: Denver (-3.5)

Denver (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. Patriots

Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals meet the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, at State Farm Stadium.

Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Cardinals (72.67% win probability)

Cardinals (72.67% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-6.5)

Arizona (-6.5) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

