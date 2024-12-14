NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 15
The Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the NFL schedule in Week 15.
To get an edge before Week 15 in the NFL, read our odds breakdown below.
49ers vs. Rams
Matthew Stafford, who ranks fifth-best in the league in passing yards, will aim to lead the charge for the Los Angeles Rams (7-6) on Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET, when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (6-7) and their third-best pass D (182.6 passing yards allowed per game).
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Favorite: 49ers (60.31% win probability)
- Spread: San Francisco (-3)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Saints vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders (8-5) and Terry McLaurin, one of the NFL's top receivers, should have a big day through the air on Sunday, as the New Orleans Saints (5-8) own the 28th-ranked pass defense in the league. The two teams will meet at 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 15.
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Favorite: Commanders (67.75% win probability)
- Spread: Washington (-7.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Panthers vs. Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium.
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Favorite: Panthers (56.00% win probability)
- Spread: Carolina (-2.5)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Giants vs. Ravens
The New York Giants (2-11) and their 29th-ranked run defense could have a hard time slowing down the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) and Derrick Henry, one of the league's top rushers, when the Giants host the Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
- Projected Favorite: Ravens (78.39% win probability)
- Spread: Baltimore (-16.5)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Texans vs. Dolphins
Joe Mixon will lead the Houston Texans into their battle against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
- Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans
- Projected Favorite: Texans (64.27% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-2.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Browns vs. Chiefs
A pair of excellent pass-catchers will be featured when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 15, 2024.
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Favorite: Chiefs (66.39% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas City (-4.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Titans vs. Bengals
Ja'Marr Chase will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite: Bengals (55.24% win probability)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-4.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Jaguars vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10) and their 31st-ranked pass defense may have a hard time slowing down the New York Jets (3-10) and Garrett Wilson, one of the NFL's top pass-catchers, when the Jaguars host the Jets at EverBank Stadium on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. ET.
- Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Favorite: Jets (53.12% win probability)
- Spread: New York (-3.5)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Chargers vs. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-6), who have the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the league, will have to play well when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) and their stout defense, which is tops in the NFL. The game is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15.
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers
- Projected Favorite: Chargers (52.35% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-3)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Lions vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills (10-3), who rank second in the league by scoring 30.5 points per game, will have their hands full with the second-ranked scoring defense of the Detroit Lions (12-1), who allow opponents to score 18.0 per game. The matchup begins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Ford Field.
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
- Projected Favorite: Lions (62.64% win probability)
- Spread: Detroit (-2.5)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Eagles vs. Steelers
Saquon Barkley, who ranks first in the league in rushing yards, will try to lead the charge for the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2) on Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET, when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3) and their fourth-best run D (91.5 rushing yards allowed per game).
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Favorite: Eagles (70.15% win probability)
- Spread: Philadelphia (-5.5)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Broncos vs. Colts
On Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Denver Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts.
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite: Broncos (67.08% win probability)
- Spread: Denver (-3.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Cardinals vs. Patriots
Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals meet the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, at State Farm Stadium.
- Matchup: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Favorite: Cardinals (72.67% win probability)
- Spread: Arizona (-6.5)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
