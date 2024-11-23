NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12

The NFL schedule in Week 12 is sure to please. The outings include the Detroit Lions playing the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know in terms of the betting odds for Week 12 in the NFL.

Browns vs. Steelers

When the Cleveland Browns (2-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) match up on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Browns' 31st-ranked scoring offense will have some tough sledding ahead, as the Steelers have the second-ranked defense in the NFL.

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Steelers (71.57% win probability)

Steelers (71.57% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-3.5)

Pittsburgh (-3.5) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

36.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Colts vs. Lions

Against the Indianapolis Colts (5-6), who sport the 28th-ranked run defense this season, Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions (9-1) shouldn't have any trouble running the ball when the two teams come together on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. Gibbs has been one of the NFL's top runners this year, ranking fifth-best in the league in rushing yards.

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts Projected Favorite: Lions (65.39% win probability)

Lions (65.39% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-7.5)

Detroit (-7.5) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Texans vs. Titans

The 1 p.m. ET tilt on Nov. 24 between the Houston Texans (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (2-8) should be an exciting matchup, as C.J. Stroud has been one of the league's top passers this season, and the Titans have a top-five pass defense, ranking first in the NFL at 164.6 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (76.58% win probability)

Texans (76.58% win probability) Spread: Houston (-7.5)

Houston (-7.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

40.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Panthers vs. Chiefs

Chuba Hubbard, who ranks fourth-best in the NFL in rushing yards, will try to lead the way for the Carolina Panthers (3-7) on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, when they host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) and their third-best run defense (85.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers Projected Favorite: Chiefs (71.15% win probability)

Chiefs (71.15% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-10.5)

Kansas City (-10.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Patriots

When the Miami Dolphins (4-6) and the New England Patriots (3-8) match up on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, the Dolphins will be aiming to follow up their recent victory over the Raiders with another win, and the Patriots will be trying to rebound from a loss to the Rams.

Matchup: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Dolphins (70.50% win probability)

Dolphins (70.50% win probability) Spread: Miami (-7)

Miami (-7) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

46.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (8-2), who defeated the Titans in their last game, visit the Chicago Bears (4-6) at Soldier Field on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET. The Bears were taken down by the Packers in their last game.

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Vikings (64.80% win probability)

Vikings (64.80% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-3.5)

Minnesota (-3.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

39.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6), who rank fifth in the league at 27.9 points per game, look to be in a very good spot on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, as they get to square off against the New York Giants (2-8), who have the league's worst scoring offense (15.6 points per game).

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Buccaneers (66.31% win probability)

Buccaneers (66.31% win probability) Spread: Tampa Bay (-5.5)

Tampa Bay (-5.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Cowboys

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, a pair of outstanding pass-catchers will be featured when Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders host CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Commanders (86.08% win probability)

Commanders (86.08% win probability) Spread: Washington (-10.5)

Washington (-10.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

44.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Broncos

Star pass-catcher Brock Bowers will lead the Las Vegas Raiders into their matchup versus the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Broncos (74.33% win probability)

Broncos (74.33% win probability) Spread: Denver (-5.5)

Denver (-5.5) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Projected Favorite: Cardinals (61.98% win probability)

Cardinals (61.98% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-1.5)

Arizona (-1.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Packers vs. 49ers

When the Green Bay Packers (7-3) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Packers will be looking to follow up their recent victory over the Bears with another win, and the 49ers will be trying to bounce back from a loss to the Seahawks.

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (64.41% win probability)

Packers (64.41% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-5.5)

Green Bay (-5.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

