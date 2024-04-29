menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NFL

NFL Draft Quarterback Selections 2024 by Round & Team

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles
NFL Draft Quarterback Selections 2024 by Round & Team

In a widely anticipated outcome by many football fans, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams emerged as the top pick in Thursday's NFL 2024 Draft when selected by the Chicago Bears. Following this, 10 additional quarterbacks secured spots on NFL teams.

These are the quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL draft class.

2024 Drafted Quarterbacks

  • Caleb Williams
  • Jayden Daniels
  • Drake Maye
  • Michael Penix Jr.
  • J. J. McCarthy
  • Bo Nix
  • Spencer Rattler
  • Jordan Travis
  • Joe Milton
  • Devin Leary
  • Michael Pratt

Quarterbacks by Round and Teams

Here is a list of all quarterbacks that were selected in the NFL 2024 Draft, including the NFL team and round pick for each:

Rnd.
Pick No.
NFL Team
Player
College
11Chicago BearsCaleb WilliamsUSC
12Washington CommandersJayden DanielsLSU
13New England PatriotsDrake MayeNorth Carolina
18Atlanta FalconsMichael Penix Jr.Washington
110Minnesota VikingsJ. J. McCarthyMichigan
112Denver BroncosBo NixOregon
5150New Orleans SaintsSpencer RattlerSouth Carolina
View Full Table

2024 Rookie of the Year Odds

How do you think this year's group of rookies will shake out? You can now place your bets for 2024-25 Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check out our expert picks and predictions at FanDuel Research, including:

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.