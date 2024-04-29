NFL Draft Quarterback Selections 2024 by Round & Team

In a widely anticipated outcome by many football fans, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams emerged as the top pick in Thursday's NFL 2024 Draft when selected by the Chicago Bears. Following this, 10 additional quarterbacks secured spots on NFL teams.

These are the quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL draft class.

2024 Drafted Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams

Jayden Daniels

Drake Maye

Michael Penix Jr.

J. J. McCarthy

Bo Nix

Spencer Rattler

Jordan Travis

Joe Milton

Devin Leary

Michael Pratt

Quarterbacks by Round and Teams

Here is a list of all quarterbacks that were selected in the NFL 2024 Draft, including the NFL team and round pick for each:

Rnd. Pick No. NFL Team Player College 1 1 Chicago Bears Caleb Williams USC 1 2 Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels LSU 1 3 New England Patriots Drake Maye North Carolina 1 8 Atlanta Falcons Michael Penix Jr. Washington 1 10 Minnesota Vikings J. J. McCarthy Michigan 1 12 Denver Broncos Bo Nix Oregon 5 150 New Orleans Saints Spencer Rattler South Carolina View Full Table

2024 Rookie of the Year Odds

