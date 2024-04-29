NFL Draft Quarterback Selections 2024 by Round & Team
In a widely anticipated outcome by many football fans, former USC quarterback Caleb Williams emerged as the top pick in Thursday's NFL 2024 Draft when selected by the Chicago Bears. Following this, 10 additional quarterbacks secured spots on NFL teams.
These are the quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL draft class.
2024 Drafted Quarterbacks
- Caleb Williams
- Jayden Daniels
- Drake Maye
- Michael Penix Jr.
- J. J. McCarthy
- Bo Nix
- Spencer Rattler
- Jordan Travis
- Joe Milton
- Devin Leary
- Michael Pratt
Quarterbacks by Round and Teams
Here is a list of all quarterbacks that were selected in the NFL 2024 Draft, including the NFL team and round pick for each:
Rnd.
Pick No.
NFL Team
Player
College
|1
|1
|Chicago Bears
|Caleb Williams
|USC
|1
|2
|Washington Commanders
|Jayden Daniels
|LSU
|1
|3
|New England Patriots
|Drake Maye
|North Carolina
|1
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Washington
|1
|10
|Minnesota Vikings
|J. J. McCarthy
|Michigan
|1
|12
|Denver Broncos
|Bo Nix
|Oregon
|5
|150
|New Orleans Saints
|Spencer Rattler
|South Carolina
2024 Rookie of the Year Odds
How do you think this year's group of rookies will shake out? You can now place your bets for 2024-25 Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check out our expert picks and predictions at FanDuel Research, including:
- Which Rookie QB Will Have the Most Passing Yards in 2024?
- How Many Passing Yards Will Caleb Williams Throw for in His Rookie Season?
- How Many Passing Yards Will Jayden Daniels Throw for in His Rookie Season?
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.