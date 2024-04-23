NFL Draft Position Betting: Will Xavier Legette Be Selected in the First Round?

By most accounts, the 2024 NFL Draft has a strong wide receiver class. Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are a talented trio of prospects who are expected to go in the top 10 picks. Brian Thomas Jr. is expected to go in the second half of the first round.

There is also a crop of borderline first-round prospects. This includes Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, Xavier Worthy, and Xavier Legette. In this piece, we are going to focus on Legette's stock.

FanDuel Sportsbook has available NFL odds for the draft position of multiple notable prospects. Legette is at 33.5 with the over favored (-122). Will Legette fall into the second day of the draft? Let's break down each side and highlight the top pick.

NFL Draft Odds

Xavier Legette Draft Position Over/Under

Xavier Legette wasn't a known commodity in the SEC until his final year at South Carolina, logging 1,255 receiving yards. For reference, he never reached 200 yards in his previous four seasons.

Considering Legette's shaky collegiate career prior to his final breakout year, why is the wideout viewed as one of the best prospects at his position?

First off, we can't ignore his exceptional senior season. Legette earned Second Team All-SEC honors, showcasing his speed and strength. According to NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, Legette is great in contested situations paired with strong hands.

The upside is clear, especially for a team that could use a player that can simply go up and get it. Several teams late in the first round are good fits. This includes the Buffalo Bills at 28 and the Kansas City Chiefs at 32.

Legette's pre-draft visit list includes the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, and Chiefs. These are the team slated for the 29, 30, 31, and 32 picks. If Legette ends up going in the first round, these could be his likely destinations.

The opportunity is there for Legette to hear his name called on Thursday, but most mock drafts have the Gamecocks product going in the second round.

Ultimately, I'm not going for the more intriguing odds here. Legette falling outside 33.5 feels far more likely.

Producing for only one year in college always holds some weight. Plus, there are some concerns in his game, including route-running and short area quickness.

Legette shines thanks to contested catches and his eye-popping measurables. For example, he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and leaped a 40-inch vertical. I'm not sure if this enough to equate a first-round selection, though. Legette is in the 82nd percentile of athleticism score for receivers, which is 15th in his class. It's an impressive mark but not something that demands first-round attention.

Looking at mock drafts gives me more than enough comfort to take the under. For example, Pro Football Focus (PFF) has Legette being selected with the 46th pick by the Indianapolis Colts. You'd be hard-pressed to find any mock with Legette going in the first round with draft night only a couple of days away.

With that said, the under is a far more reliable pick in my eyes. There's too much risk involved for Legette going under 33.5 for my liking, and the -108 odds are not intriguing enough for me to take that risk.

