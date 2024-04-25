NFL Draft Position Betting: Where Will Cooper DeJean Be Drafted?

The draft kicks off tonight, and there are plenty of different markets to bet on via the NFL Draft odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Whether it be what the teams will do, how many of a certain position will be drafted in the first round, or draft position over/under markets for specific players, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered.

We'll be looking at a player over/under today, and that player is defensive back Cooper DeJean from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

There has been a lot of talk about DeJean potentially being the first DB off the board, but there are a few factors that could change that. Let's dig in.

NFL Draft Odds

Cooper DeJean Draft Position Over/Under

DeJean had a great career at Iowa, a school which has a reputation for being a great defense and producing pros.

After appearing in just seven games as a freshman -- and mostly on special teams -- DeJean became a full-time starter in 2022. He was hugely impactful as a cornerback but also playing a hybrid position of "cash", which is a mix between being a slot cornerback and a linebacker.

We've seen NFL teams value versatility in the past. While they have different skill-sets than DeJean, players like Isaiah Simmons or Micah Parsons went in the early part of the first round despite not having a locked-down position.

It may be crucial for DeJean to be considered a cornerback, however. It's arguably the most valuable position on defense in the modern NFL. In his 2023 season, he allowed only 22 receptions and zero touchdowns in his coverage.

DeJean's excellence was recognized with some awards after the season. He was an All American and also named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.

The big board on PFF has DeJean as the eighth-best player regardless of position. That's the highest he's ranked by any major outlet. It's unlikely he will go that high, but it's not unreasonable to think that a team will select him before the 22nd pick.

DeJean has a lot of positives going for him, but 22 is a pretty early pick in a draft. When you factor in all of the great quarterback and wide receiver prospects in this class, there may not be too many teams addressing the defensive side of the ball early.

While DeJean demonstrated the ability to play corner in college, it seems like some NFL teams view him as a safety. This could increase his value as he would be seen as the best safety in the draft, but with that said, safety is not as valuable of a position as cornerback.

DeJean isn't a flawless prospect at corner. Some weaknesses mentioned by scouts in his profile include struggling to use his hips correctly in both press and man coverage. He also lacked some acceleration to cover deep routes.

Not everyone is as high on DeJean as PFF is. Dane Brugler's "The Beast" has him as the 25th-best player and the fourth-best CB. Grinding the Mocks has him going 23rd, just barely above his line.

The case against DeJean is definitely compelling enough to consider betting on him going after pick 22.

