NFL Draft Position Betting: Where Will Adonai Mitchell Be Selected?

This year's crop of wide receivers is very deep, and features several interesting prospects with different skill sets.

Today, we'll speculate on where Adonai Mitchell might be drafted.While he's not in the top tier with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, Mitchell is a good enough prospect to have an expected draft position in the first round.

Currently, Adonai Mitchell's draft position is set at 27.5, according to the NFL Draft odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

After spending his first two seasons at Georgia, Mitchell transferred to the University of Texas for his junior season. That's where he had by far his best season in college, and vaulted himself into one of the better prospects in this class.

Mitchell is a divisive prospect, and there are data points both in his favor and against him that make his draft stock an interesting market.

NFL Draft Odds

Adonai Mitchell Draft Position Over/Under

Mitchell was probably not on the radar to go in the first round when he switched from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Texas Longhorns before the 2023 season. He was just a three-star recruit and didn't produce the kind of results that we would expect from a top prospect, catching 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This production is good, but it wasn't elite. However, his dominator rating was 32.4%, which puts him in the 62nd percentile, according to PlayerProfiler.com.

The athletic testing for Mitchell is what puts him over the top. He ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, which is in the 97th percentile for receivers. His speed score, burst score, and catch radius were all above the 90th percentile, as well.

Some prognosticators have Mitchell as their fourth wide receiver after the big three that could go in the top 10. This includes PFF, who has him 22nd overall on their big board. It also includes Adam Schefter, who said he expects Mitchell to go before the 25-32 range.

With many teams wide receiver needy teams in the back half of the draft, it's easy to see one of them falling in love with Mitchell's size and speed profile, selecting him before the 28th pick.

There are definitely some question marks in Mitchell's profile. He wasn't able to do much in his time at Georgia, which led to him having an undesirable breakout age of 20.9. That ranks in the 38th percentile.

Some other question marks involve off the field issues. Mitchell is a Type 1 diabetic, which isn't in itself a red flag. Many athletes, including Mark Andrews, deal with this condition and haven't allowed it to hamper them on the field.

However, reports from scouts indicate that Mitchell doesn't handle his diabetes well. This has caused issues with his mood and could lead to other health issues down the line. Even if this doesn't end up hindering his performance in the NFL, it could also cause some teams to lower him on their draft board. These reports also include overall maturity issues at both Georgia and Texas. This speculation may or may not be fair, but it could be a silly reason he could slide.

With a deep wide receiver class this year, teams might decide to look elsewhere if looking for the fourth-to-sixth wide receiver off the board. Teams may prefer Brian Thomas, or Mitchell's Longhorn teammate Xavier Worthy. Even the safety of someone like Ladd McConkey might appeal to a team.

This line at 27.5 conveniently leaves off the team perhaps most obviously linked to Mitchell, the Buffalo Bills. They pick right after this at number 28, and with the losses of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, they need a receiver who can provide some big plays. Unless they decide to trade up, Buffalo could easily be his new home, which would allow the over to cash.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets when you place your first bet of at least $5 —win or lose! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.