NFL Draft Betting: Who Will Be the Second Offensive Lineman Drafted in 2024?

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25th, and we can get into the action thanks to the NFL Draft Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt is a -900 favorite to be the first offensive lineman drafted. He has -1500 odds to be a top 10 pick.

After him?

Who the second offensive lineman drafted will be is less set in stone.

Let's dive into the NFL Draft Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and break down the favorites to be the second offensive lineman drafted in 2024.

Odds may change after this article is published.

NFL Draft Odds

Player Odds College J.C. Latham +230 Alabama Taliese Fuaga +300 Oregon State Olu Fashanu +320 Penn State Troy Fautanu +380 Washington Joe Alt +500 Notre Dame Amarius Mims +3500 Georgia Graham Barton +5000 Duke View Full Table

Alabama offensive tackle J.C. Latham has the shortest odds to be the second offensive lineman drafted at +230.

Latham is one of the youngest players in the 2024 class, and he has prototypical NFL size at 6'6" and 335 pounds.

A two-year starter in the SEC, Latham finished as PFF's 17th-best tackle in 2023.

Latham slotted in at 18th overall in Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects rankings. He was Jeremiah's fifth-ranked offensive lineman.

In Peter Schrager's Mock Draft 1.0, Latham was selected by the Chicago Bears in a hypothetical trade with the Indianapolis Colts for pick No. 15. In that scenario, Latham would be the fourth offensive lineman drafted.

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga has the second shortest odds to be the second offensive lineman drafted at +300.

At 6'6" and 334 pounds, Fuaga has the size to play either guard or tackle in the NFL.

He was PFF's fourth-best tackle in 2023 and led all Division I tackles with a 90.9 run blocking grade last season.

Daniel Jeremiah has Fuaga ranked 10th overall and second among offensive linemen.

Schrager mocked Fuaga to be the third offensive lineman taken at pick No. 14 (New Orleans Saints). The NFL analyst projected a run on offensive linemen from picks 13 to 16.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu of Penn State University has the third-shortest odds to be the second offensive lineman drafted at +320.

Like Latham, Fashanu is an incredibly young prospect.

An elite athlete, Fashanu's 6'6" and 319-pound frame helped him earn an 88.4 PFF pass block grade last season, fourth among Division I tackles. He still has work to do as a run-blocker, however, as he just PFF's 27th overall tackle in 2023.

Fashanu is Daniel Jeremiah's 15th overall prospect and fourth-best offensive lineman.

He was the second offensive lineman drafted in Schrager's first mock at pick No. 13 (Las Vegas Raiders).

Washington's Troy Fautanu has the fourth-shortest odds to be the second offensive lineman drafted at +380.

Unlike those above him, Fautanu will likely be an interior offensive lineman in the NFL. He stands at 6'4" and weighs 317 pounds.

He finished as PFF's 39th- and 50th-graded tackle over the last two seasons. While Fautanu excelled as a pass-blocker (88.2 PFF grade), he struggled as a run-blocker (62.6).

Daniel Jeremiah has Fautanu as his 11th overall prospect and third-best offensive lineman.

In Schrager's first mock draft, Fautanu went 16th overall to the Seattle Seahawks.

