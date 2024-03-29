NFL Draft Betting: Who Will Be the No. 7 Overall Pick?

The sporting action is largely geared toward basketball during this time of year, but for gridiron diehards, the 2024 NFL Draft can't come soon enough.

With the annual event taking place in Detroit this time around, football's draft (April 25-27) is just one month away. As always, there are myriad looming questions and storylines to dive into. Still, this draft is tougher to gauge than most. The opening round is projected to be quarterback heavy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered with various NFL Draft odds. For the sake of this article, let us see who are the most likely candidates to be drafted seventh overall. Right now, the Tennessee Titans hold pick No. 7; can we use that information to our advantage here?

Like a few other teams, the Titans have a new head coach for 2024: Brian Callahan (formerly the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator). That will certainly present a change of direction from the outgoing and defensive-minded Mike Vrabel. Oh, and Derrick Henry notably departed for the AFC North.

With two young quarterbacks already in Nashville, it is quite unlikely the Titans use their initial pick on one of the highly sought after signal-callers. Still, there are several players available at the 2024 NFL Draft who can help improve a struggling offense.

Of course, the following odds are not dependent on Tennessee making the selection but on which specific player is chosen at the No. 7 spot.

All NFL odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2024 NFL Draft - Seventh Overall Pick Position FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Joe Alt T -125 Taliese Fuaga T +600 Rome Odunze WR +750 Olu Fashanu T +1000 Malik Nabers WR +1400 J.J. McCarthy QB +1500 Dallas Turner EDGE +1500 View Full Table

NFL Draft Betting

Seventh Overall Pick Odds

With incoming Callahan, the Titans may lean toward selecting an offensive player with their first pick. From there, Tennessee does have a glaring need at tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, current starters Dillon Radonz and Nicholas Petit-Frere both earned overall grades less than 70.0 in 2023. That makes Notre Dame Fighting Irish LT Joe Alt a shoo-in fit with the Titans.

Alt -- son of former NFL Pro Bowl tackle John Alt -- is widely recognized as the top bookend player of the 2024 draft class. Through his time in South Bend, the younger Alt was twice named an All-American, doing well to earn a unanimous designation in 2023. He enters the league standing just under 6-foot-9, 320 pounds, which can be considered prototypical size for his position.

At the recent NFL combine in Indianapolis, Alt displayed incredible lateral quickness for his gargantuan frame; he completed the three-cone drill in 7.31 seconds, which was the third-fastest time among all offensive linemen.

FanDuel Sportsbook is fairly confident Alt will be selected seventh overall in the upcoming draft. Right now, he is the odds-on favorite (-125) in this market. Do with that knowledge what you will.

Another bruising tackle, Taliese Fuaga of the Oregon State Beavers seems like he has all the tools to thrive on Sundays. Unlike Alt, Fuaga took his snaps on the right side of the formation last year. Transparently, Tennessee needs help on both ends.

In 2023, Fuaga was one of the fiercest run blockers in the nation, scoring a 90.9 PFF grade in that category. He is built with considerable mass -- Fuaga imposes at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. Notably, he has lost approximately 15 pounds since college.

The Oregon Stater is coming off a campaign where he was awarded both All-Pac 12 and All-American accolades. However, at the 2024 NFL Combine, Fuaga did not score within the top five O-linemen in any measurable. Be that as it may, the guy mauls opposing players with aggression. As they say, he is a football player through and through.

If need be, Fuaga could probably help at offensive guard, as well. His big, athletic hands (10 1/8 inches) should allow for him to hold his own in the NFL right out of the gate.

Now, in the chance that one of the draft's marquee receivers is still available at No. 7 overall, the Titans certainly could be inclined to take a playmaker over an offensive lineman. As it is now, the best wideout who appears most likely to be there at seven is Washington Huskies star Rome Odunze.

With Will Levis at quarterback for the Titans (and Malik Willis as second string), an athlete of Odunze's size -- 6-foot-3 -- and caliber could go a long way toward assisting the young signal-caller's progression. In Tennessee, Odunze would complete a fine trio of receivers alongside veterans DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley; a group like that certainly has potential.

Some experts have Odunze in the same tier as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. Considering the Husky wideout produced a combined 22 touchdowns and 2,828 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons, there is merit to that argument.

In terms of height, Odunze falls in between Harrison and Nabers. However, Odunze was the only one of that trio who participated in the NFL combine. There, he ranked among the top-four receivers in both the 20-yard shuttle (4.03 seconds) and 3-cone drill (6.88 seconds). That is a fair indication of how well Odunze gets in and out of breaks.

Should Tennessee go for a skill player with the seventh overall pick, Odunze seems like the most likely option. Currently, FanDuel Sportsbook lists Odunze with +750 odds to come off the board at No. 7.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.