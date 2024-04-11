NFL Draft Betting: Who Will Be the 10th Overall Selection?

The sporting action is largely geared toward basketball and baseball during this time of year, but for gridiron diehards, the 2024 NFL Draft can't come soon enough.

With the annual event taking place in Detroit for this season, football's draft (April 25-27) is very near. As always, there are myriad looming questions and storylines to dive into. Still, this draft is tougher to gauge than most. The opening round is projected to be quarterback heavy.

FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered with various NFL Draft odds. For the sake of this article, let us see who are the most likely candidates to be drafted 10th overall. Right now, the New York Jets are currently in possession of that specific pick. How can we use that information to our advantage?

New York's AFC franchise is currently at an interesting crossroads in terms of personnel. They have young and dynamic talent on both sides of the football. From there, future NFL Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers is eager to start his quarterbacking journey for Gotham City. If the 40-year-old's body holds up next season, I imagine he returns to the field with a vengeance.

Notably, Rodgers has also had some influence on roster construction since arriving in the Big Apple last year. Regardless, NYJ team owner Woody Johnson recently expressed a strong desire to improve the Jets' offense. Going forward, head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and Rodgers will need to put heads together to do well at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Of course, the following odds are not dependent on Gang Green making the 10th selection but on which specific player is chosen at the No. 10 spot. With the draft fast approaching, let's have a look at the market.

2024 NFL Draft - 10th Overall Pick Position FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Brock Bowers TE +250 Taliese Fuaga T +550 Olu Fashanu T +650 Rome Odunze WR +650 Troy Fautanu T +1000 J.C. Latham T +1600 Dallas Turner EDGE +1800 View Full Table

Johnson's message about the Jets' current standing on offense was heard loud and clear by all, so taking a strong playmaker like Brock Bowers at 10th overall makes perfect sense. The big tight end was a terror with the ball in his hands for Georgia Bulldogs. Of course, his skills and accolades are well regarded.

In college, Bowers was twice named an All-American while also earning First-team All-SEC honors in three consecutive campaigns. His athleticism, route running, soft hands and large frame (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) made him a matchup nightmare for FBS defenses. Over his three seasons in Athens, Bowers produced 31 all-purpose touchdowns and more than 2,700 yards.

Bowers can benefit from improved blocking techniques, but he is undoubtedly built for football on Sundays. Saleh -- a former collegiate tight end himself -- has likely taken notice of Bowers' game, as the Bulldog would make a cohesive insertion in New York's offense. With Rodgers throwing the passes, the Jets would have a well-rounded offensive unit consisting of Bowers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and veteran addition Mike Williams.

We know for certain that Bowers will no longer be playing ball between the hedges in 2024. Still, there is always a chance that someone takes him before NYJ is on the clock at No. 10. Be that as it may, Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft has Bowers going 10th overall to the Jets.

To be frank, Gang Green is not exactly depleted at the skill positions. However, we all remember how Rodgers' season ended in 2023, so it should surprise no one if New York goes for an offensive lineman with the 10th selection.

This year's top offensive tackle prospect is Joe Alt of Notre Dame. There is a minimal chance that Alt will be available when pick No. 10 arrives, as most experts have the Fighting Irish star being selected between fifth and seventh. Incidentally, Oregon State Beavers mauler Taliese Fuaga could be the Jets' man with the 10th overall pick.

Fuaga played in every contest over the past two seasons for the Beavs, logging 25 total starts at right tackle. In 2023, he was one of the best run blockers in college football, per PFF's 90.9 RBLK grade. He also displayed reliable pass-blocking abilities, earning a 80.0 PBLK grade through 351 snaps.

After dominant years in Corvallis, Fuaga is ready to thrive in the NFL. His imposing size of 6-foot-6, 325 pounds is ideal for any position along the offensive line. If this organization in Gotham truly values Rodgers' protection, selecting Fuaga with the 10th pick has potential to pay-off in a major way.

Staying on offense, explosive Washington Huskies receiver Rome Odunze is tied for the third-shortest odds to be chosen with pick No. 10 at the 2024 NFL Draft. If you didn't catch many Pac-12 games over the past two seasons, you've largely missed out on Odunze's show-stopping play.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Odunze and Penn State Nittany Lions tackle Olu Fashanu currently both yield +650 odds in this NFL Draft market. Since we have already surveyed an offensive lineman, let's take a deeper dive into Odunze's game.

Off the bat, Odunze has fantastic size for a professional wideout. Standing at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, the former U-Dub receiver is not much smaller than the aforementioned tight end Bowers. However, Odunze plays with incredible burst. He managed to catch no less than 20 scores through junior and senior seasons.

At the 2024 NFL Combine, Odunze measured favorably in the 3-cone drill (6.88 seconds) as well the 20-yard shuttle (4.03 seconds). His 39-inch vertical jump was also impressive. Transparently, Odunze has a rare blend of size, athleticism and ball skills that can be scary good with Rodgers-in-rhythm.

There's chatter that fellow receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers are in higher demand at the upcoming draft. Knowing that, could Odunze fall to the Jets at 10th overall? It is both possible and plausible.

